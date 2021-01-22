Press ‘Reset’ For 2021 With New ‘Cosmic Love Letters’ Horoscopes

It's cosmic: 2021 finally brings Age Of Aquarius! See new "cosmic love letters" horoscopes to get in the new Aquarian groove.

"Yesterday's Gone," sang the '60s musical duo Chad and Jeremy, only a few years before another '60s group, the Fifth Dimension, sang about the Age of Aquarius. Those two '60s certainties have finally come true in 2021, says Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

The year 2020 saw so many of humanity's problems explode that people became ready to put them behind us and replace them with some New Age wisdom. The Age of Aquarius, which will see people focus more on idealism, humanitarian action, philanthropy, friendship, and spiritual progress, is like a "love letter from the cosmic," according to Nordhaus-Bike.

Nordhaus-Bike kept that in mind in writing her 2021 horoscopes for each astrological sign, which can be found at https://astrologeranne.com/horoscope-2021-all-zodiac-signs/.

"We're coming out of the long, dark tunnel of 2020 and into brighter, lighter days in 2021," said Nordhaus-Bike. "Check out your horoscope for all the good news coming your way in this shiny new year."

Cosmic Love Letters

"Now that we're in the new Age Of Aquarius, each of us has new opportunities, and a new cosmic mission," she said. "So I've written your horoscopes as love letters from the cosmic this year to help you get in sync with a very new era in human history."

Starting in 2021, look for evolutions and revolutions in thought, consciousness, and conscience. Forget the downer of 2020, and get ready for a New Age of awareness concerning how we treat each other and the planet. Nordhaus-Bike's horoscopes can help you navigate the new.

"Beginning this year, we'll have plenty of special Aquarius energy to put wind in our sails so we can finally move forward and make our way into sunnier times," Nordhaus-Bike said. "What your mission is depends on your zodiac sign and how it relates to Aquarius. This year, I've written special horoscopes to help you discover your new cosmic mission in the very New Age."

Successful Record

Nordhaus-Bike's predictions for turbulent 2020 were spot on. "We'll look back after this year and realize it brought us to a turning point," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "Things will never be the same after 2020," which she predicted would have "sudden changes" and "so much powerful astrology that it's going to feel like a rollercoaster."