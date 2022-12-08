Prescription Savings Tip For Seniors With Medicare Drug Plans

Seniors with stand-alone Medicare drug plan coverage have a little-known opportunity to save suggests the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Some 23 million seniors have Medicare Part D drug plan coverage and many can expect to pay more for their medications starting January 1st," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. "The nation's 800 Medicare drug plans generally change plan provisions starting January 1 and often that means people will pay more when they refill current prescriptions."

"In 2022 the average price for over 1,200 prescription drugs increased by 31.6 percent compared to 2021," Slome reports. "Some drugs in 2022 increased by more than $20,000 or 500% and the majority of these plan changes start with the new year."

Refill Lower Cost Prescriptions Before End Of Year

The Medicare insurance expert recommends a savings strategy for seniors who know they will continue taking medications in the coming year. "Refill any available prescriptions before the end of 2022 especially those that will cost more in 2023," Slome suggests.

Consumers can typically find 2023 pricing including co-payments and deductibles by contacting their drug plan provider. "Many offer easy-to-use online systems that will immediately tell you how much various drugs will cost next year," he adds. Learn more about finding the best Medicare drug plan on the organization's website.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.