The World's Premier Alternative Education Conference is online June 24 - 27 ,2021, #AEROConf2021. The conference connects people from all walks of life who are passionate about taking a learner-centered approach to education.

#AEROConf2021 is made up of workshops, youth-led sessions, keynote presentations, networking/break-out sessions, & whatever you bring to the table. For only $125 for adults and $40 for students. A $ Day Journey Through Learner - Centered Alternatives Models of Education

https://www.aeroconference.org/