Premier Alternative Education Conference
From:
Jerry Mintz -- Alternative Education Resource Organization Jerry Mintz -- Alternative Education Resource Organization
New York, NY
Tuesday, June 1, 2021


Educational Change is Happening
 

The World's Premier Alternative Education Conference is online June 24 - 27 ,2021, #AEROConf2021. The conference connects people from all walks of life who are passionate about taking a learner-centered approach to education.  

 

#AEROConf2021 is made up of workshops, youth-led sessions, keynote presentations, networking/break-out sessions, & whatever you bring to the table.  For only $125 for adults and $40 for students.  A  $ Day Journey Through Learner - Centered Alternatives Models of Education 

https://www.aeroconference.org/

 

Click here to open the Jerry Mintz's blog  http://www.educationrevolution.org/store/
