Pre-Orders Fund Professional Audiobooks for Healing Trilogy

Author Nancy Boyd is taking an unconventional approach to audiobook production: asking readers to become Founding Supporters whose pre-orders provide the seed funding to create professional audio versions of her new Foundation Trilogy: Healing the Wanting series.

The Complete Foundation Experience package, available through November 30, gives supporters everything in every format—three paperbacks, three audiobooks (Spring 2026), and an exclusive guided meditation—while making the audiobook production financially viable.

"Right now, these audiobooks don't exist," explains Boyd. "Professional narration, studio recording, audio engineering—it all requires significant investment. Without reader support, these teachings might never reach the audio learners who need them most."

Why Audiobooks Matter for This Work

The Foundation Trilogy addresses wanting in all its forms—from addiction and codependency to food shame, relationship patterns, and chronic dissatisfaction. The framework examines how cultural and structural forces shape our relationship to desire and consumption.

"This work is about recognizing patterns you've been living inside of," says Boyd. "Audio format is perfect for that. People can listen while walking, driving, doing dishes—times when the mind is actually more receptive to recognizing these patterns in real time."

The audiobooks will feature professional narration that honors the depth and nuance of the healing framework, with target release in Spring 2026.

The Complete Foundation Experience Includes:

PAPERBACKS (Ship as Completed):

Book One: What You're Really Hungry For (ships immediately)

Book Two: From Shame to Dignity (ships late Nov/early Dec)

Book Three: From Grasping to Gratitude (ships by December 15)

AUDIOBOOKS (Spring 2026 - Early Access):

All three books in professional audio format

Early access before public release

DRM-free downloads to keep forever

EXCLUSIVE BONUS:

Guided meditation for healing any form of wanting (delivered by Christmas 2024)

Never available elsewhere after pre-order period

Professional narration with curated visuals

FOUNDING SUPPORTER RECOGNITION:

Name listed in audiobook credits (optional)

Part of making this work accessible to more people

What This Investment Supports

At $89.95 (regularly $120-150+ value), the package saves supporters $30-60 while providing the capital needed for audiobook production. The investment covers:

Professional narrators experienced with healing and transformational content

Studio recording and audio engineering

Quality control and mastering

Distribution setup across major platforms

Early access delivery system

"You're not just buying products," notes Boyd. "You're investing in a mission to make healing accessible to more people in more formats. Your support determines whether these audiobooks exist at all."

Production begins January 2026 if pre-orders reach the necessary threshold. Founding Supporters will be updated throughout the production process and receive early access to completed audiobooks before public release.

The Sequential System

Unlike typical self-help books that can be read in isolation, The Foundation Trilogy is designed as a sequential framework:

Book One teaches recognition—learning to SEE wanting clearly beneath various symptoms

"You can't skip steps," explains Boyd. "Trying to 'practice gratitude' without first understanding how wanting operates and addressing the underlying shame—that's why most healing attempts fail. The system works because it follows the natural sequence of transformation."

Pre-ordering the complete package ensures readers receive the full framework in the format that works best for them.

The Cultural Context

The offer's timing during Black Friday week is intentional. While most holiday promotions encourage consumption, this package helps people understand and heal their relationship to wanting itself.

"We're surrounded by systems designed to generate and exploit wanting," says Boyd. "Instead of feeding that cycle, this offer gives people tools to recognize it and step free."

About the Author

Nancy Boyd is a deep thinker, healer, teacher, and entrepreneur who brings both lived experience and decades of study to the work of healing wanting. Born into poverty and shaped by childhood trauma, she has devoted her life to understanding and transforming patterns of lack and scarcity. Trained by Thomas Leonard, founder of CoachU and pioneer of the coaching industry, Nancy is also a professional writer supported by the Cat Writers' Association and Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Eugene, Oregon, where she continues to write, teach, and support others on their healing journeys. The Foundation Trilogy represents her magnum opus—the distillation of everything she has learned about recognizing, healing, and transcending the wanting that creates suffering.

About the Books

The Foundation Trilogy: Healing the Wanting addresses wanting as a systemic issue rather than individual pathology, examining how cultural and structural forces shape our relationship to desire, consumption, and satisfaction. The framework applies to any form of wanting—from clinical addiction to everyday dissatisfaction.

Availability

The Complete Foundation Experience is available at https://brightwings.com for $89.95 (regularly $120-150+ value) with free shipping through November 30, 2024. Paperbacks ship as completed, with Book One shipping immediately. The exclusive guided meditation will be delivered by Christmas 2024. Audiobooks target Spring 2026 release with early access for Founding Supporters.

The trilogy is also available as a paperback-only bundle ($49.95) and as individual ebooks through major retailers.

