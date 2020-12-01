Possibly your earliest holiday season gift(s) again this year

Leaders, Directors and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business, Equity Groups

December 1, 2020 – Atlanta and US – Fiscal Sustainability and Strategic enterprise risk management (ERM) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®' publisher approved giving you digitally the first 103 pages (4 chapters) of his fiscal sustainability book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision For Financial Growth.

Searched for and found something different to offer as my annual email re an early holiday gift. As an alternative to the free eBook, call for a free 15-minute call to discuss specific situations, as you prepare final steps for this year or plan for next year.

Who might benefit from Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision For Financial Growth ?

Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Shareholders, stakeholders, and sustainability leaders

SMB, middle market and global 2000

Private equity

Patterson works with leaders to uncover million-dollar blind spots: before they find you --- to make better business decisions and dramatically accelerate correct fiscal leadership decisions. This helps leaders gain control of their financial destinies and capitalize on hidden high return opportunities, while limiting their exposure to risk.

He also supports special projects for business growth, risk assessments, value-based enterprise risk management (ERM), operational risk management (ORM), fiscal checkups, corporate governance, strategic planning updates, special board projects or requests and strategic growth diagnostics.

About Gary W. Patterson

Patterson, a Big 4 CPA / Stanford MBA, speaks regularly on strategic contingency planning, governance, risk management, achieving corporate financial goals, and building long-term wealth. His book Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth provides cutting edge follow-up for blind spots: how to identify them, exploit opportunities and mitigate risks. Visit his website at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com and "free" fiscal fitness test at http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/fiscal-quiz/ , or call 678-319-4739.

