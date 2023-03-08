Podcast-Video Combo Addresses Huge-Sized Caregiving Problems

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Denver, CO – Caring for aging parents can become more challenging with time. Issues that seem minor quickly snowball into huge-sized caregiving problems.

During her twenty-plus years helping families in care situations, Pamela D Wilson, caregiving expert, experienced many seemingly unsolvable problems. Her ability to solve complicated care issues was one of the aspects she loved the most about her work as a care manager.

Wilson states, "caregivers face many problems and do not know where to turn for support. A lack of experience navigating healthcare and community services makes caregivers feel hopeless and burned out. Caregivers—doing everything they can to be supportive—can hit a brick wall of uncertainty when changes in the health of an aging parent or a spouse require more time and effort."

This week's episode of The Caring Generation Podcast, Why is Problem-Solving So Hard, pairs with the video How to Deal With Huge-Sized Caregiving Problems. The podcast and video combination explains why family caregivers feel stuck and discusses two troubling issues.

Topics discussed on this episode of The Caring Generation® podcast include why caregivers struggle when making assumptions about the actions of aging parents, the unintended results of solving the wrong problem, and the effects of trade-offs when accepting a caregiving role within the family.

The video discusses two huge problems: moving loved ones from home to an assisted living, memory care community, or nursing home. Plus, what to do about siblings suspected of taking financial advantage of or neglecting the health of elderly parents.

In Wilson's time as a court-appointed guardian and medical power of attorney, she was legally responsible for navigating these experiences and many others. She was recognized by the court system as an expert in care management and guardianship.

Wilson's extensive no-cost caregiver webinar program, Caring for Aging Parents, leads family caregivers through shared experiences and provides step-by-step guidance based on her experience helping hundreds of families and caregivers solve complicated care problems.

Family Caregiver Support

Wilson's ongoing videos, podcasts, and the information on her website offer proven recommendations that guide family caregivers through uncertainty and challenging times. In addition, she answers caregivers' questions with videos on her YouTube Channel and worldwide podcast, The Caring Generation in addition to her online caregiver Facebook Support Group, the Caregiving Trap.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

