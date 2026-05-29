Platform1831.org Honors 195 Years of Speaking Excellence

Friday, May 29, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

International Platform Association Announces New Domain Name: Platform1831.org to Celebrate 195 Years of Service to the Speaking Community

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 29, 2026 — The International Platform Association today announced its new domain name, Platform1831.org, created to celebrate the organization's heritage dating back to 1831 and its long service to speakers, lecturers, authors, educators and thought leaders.

The new web address honors the historic "platform" tradition, when public speakers helped shape civic life, education and public debate through lectures, presentations and public forums.

"Platform1831.org is more than a web address," said Mitchell P. Davis, Executive Director of the International Platform Association. "It is a tribute to the generations of speakers who have informed, inspired and educated audiences for nearly two centuries."

The website will serve as a central home for the association's history, mission and future programs. It will also help connect today's speakers, authors, trainers, coaches, experts and thought leaders with audiences, meeting planners and media opportunities.

The new Platform1831.org website will highlight:

The history of professional platform speaking

Notable speakers from the past and present

Resources for speakers and presenters

Educational programs and recognition initiatives

The continuing importance of public speaking in civic life

Although technology has changed how people communicate, the association says the power of a strong speaker with a timely message remains as important as ever.

To learn more, visit www.Platform1831.org.

About the International Platform Association

The International Platform Association traces its heritage to 1831 and the historic platform-speaking tradition. The association promotes excellence in public speaking, education, leadership and communication while honoring the speakers, lecturers and thought leaders who have shaped public discourse for generations.

Media Contact:



Mitchell P. Davis



Director General



1-800-KEYNOTE



Main Office: (202)333-5000



Cell/Text: (202)864-9420



International Platform Association



www.Platform1831.org

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