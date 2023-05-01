From: The Tontine Cafe & Exchange Richmond , VA Wednesday, August 13, 2025



Tontine Café Launches as a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit to Teach Entrepreneurship and Fund Climate Solutions



May 1, 2023



Plan Announced to Open Tontine Café as a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit to Teach Entrepreneurship and Fund Climate Solutions



Greensboro, NC – A new initiative is underway to establish the Tontine Café, a 501(c)(3) non-profit designed to teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to launch coffee shops while raising funds for innovative solutions to climate change–related hydration challenges. The plan outlines a model that blends business training with community-focused fundraising, helping launch ventures from solar-powered wells to mobile coffee stands, water stations, and climate-resilient retail operations.



Reviving a Historic Business Model for Modern Goals



The Tontine Café will be inspired by the historic Tontine Coffee House, founded in 1793 in New York City, where the Buttonwood Agreement—the foundation of the New York Stock Exchange—was signed. The original Tontine used a unique structure in which investors joined together to fund a venture, and as members left or passed away, their ownership stakes were transferred to remaining participants, ultimately concentrating ownership in the last standing member(s).



"The tontine model fosters shared commitment and enduring rewards," said Mitchell Davis, project founder. "Our plan adapts it to a non-profit framework, enabling us to pair sustainable entrepreneurship education with tangible climate-action projects."



Key Elements of the Plan



Entrepreneurship Training – Teaching individuals how to start and manage coffee shops and related ventures.



Climate Action Fundraising – Financing projects such as solar-powered wells, public hydration stations, and eco-friendly coffee operations.



Non-Membership 501(c)(3) Model – Following the approach of Heifer International and Save the Children, donations will directly supply equipment, training, and services to targeted communities.



A Historical Connection



The original Tontine Coffee House even issued its own currency—12½ cent notes redeemable for refreshments or gold. The plan includes exploring modern, community-based incentives to encourage donor and participant engagement.



Next Steps



Organizers are finalizing the operational blueprint, with the goal of launching the first Tontine Café pilot location as a training and fundraising hub.



Media Contact:



Mitchell Davis



Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.



