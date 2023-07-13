Pink 'Love Sign' Stops Traffic In Chicago Art Show Opening 7/22

See artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's (not so) absurd traffic sign in Dada-inspired show at renowned Woman Made Gallery's new show.

After reviewing nearly 700 artworks, jurors for the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago selected artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Love Sign as one of only 43 pieces for its upcoming Absurdity: In Dada We Trust exhibition, opening Saturday, July 22.

"I'm thrilled to have my art chosen as part of this important, thought-provoking show at such an important gallery," Nordhaus-Bike said.

Opening Reception To Be Held July 22: Artist Will Be Present

Woman Made Gallery will kick off the exhibit with an opening reception on Saturday, July 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Nordhaus-Bike will attend the opening, which is free and open to the public.

"I'm looking forward to meeting collectors and visitors at the opening," Nordhaus-Bike said. "This event is a great chance to experience art up close, and it will be great to share the story of Love Sign."

Artist Walkthrough August 19: Join Anne For Show's Final Day

In addition, Woman Made will host an Artists Walkthrough on the final day of the show. Participating artists will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. to chat with visitors, share stories about their work, and reflect on this show's theme.

Anne will attend this event as well.

"The walkthrough is a wonderful opportunity for informal conversation and getting to know the artists and their art," she said.

About Love Sign

Love Sign "stops traffic" with its direct appeal to "Love" (instead of "Stop").

Because: To fight anything is to give it power.

"Dada bypasses this dead end through humor, non sequitur, irrationality, and the absurd," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "In the face of what's hard and what's horrid, how about something so soft and gentle it confounds every argument? (And changes the culture.)"

About The Show

Woman Made's Dada show is one of several current exhibits in the Chicago area focused on the Dada art movement of more than a century ago as a way to address the world's current "insanity." As all participating groups have said, when the world goes mad, the arts go Dada.

The original Dada movement arose in the middle of World War I as artists reacted to the absurdity of war and its propaganda, when it seemed the world was on the brink of madness.

Woman Made Gallery is located at 2150 S Canalport Ave., #4A-3, Chicago, IL 60608.

