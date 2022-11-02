Phoenix Seniors Have Most Medicare Drug Plan Choice Reports AAMSI

Seniors in Phoenix have the most stand-alone Medicare drug plans available for 2023 according to an analysis conducted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"Once a year Medicare encourages individuals to review their coverage because plans change starting January 1st," explains Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare-focused organization. "There are over 23 million seniors with stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan coverage."

Phoenix recorded the most available plan choices for 2023 (28) according to AAMSI. New York City had the fewest (19).

"In most places there are 20 to 26 available plan choices," Slome notes. "That's good news but comparing the various plans can seem overwhelming. It's vitally important and the typical senior who finds and switches to better coverage saves between $500 and $700."

A free online Medicare drug plan comparison tool is made available by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. "No personal information is needed to see plans available in your Zip Code," Slome adds. "The system compares over 4,700 plans to find the best one in your area. Inputting your specific medications will enable you to find the least costly plan for 2023.

The Medicare drug plan comparison tool can be accessed on the Association's website at https://www.medicaresupp.org/best-medicare-drug-plans-2023/

Number of Medicare Drug Plans By Zip Codes

Phoenix (Zip Code 85033) – 28 plans



Los Angeles (Zip 90001) – 26 plans



Houston (Zip 77001) – 27 plans



Philadelphia (Zip 19050) – 26 plans

Seattle (Zip 98101) – 24 plans



Miami (Zip 33101) – 23 plans



New York City (Zip 10012) – 19 plans

Established in 1998, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of consumer awareness and supports insurance and financial professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. Visit their website for more information at https://www.medicaresupp.org