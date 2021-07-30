Perfect Labor Storm Author Selected to Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021

Engagedly announced its fifth annual list of "Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021" which includes Perfect Labor Storm author Ira S Wolfe. Among other notables honored are Angela Duckworth (Author, Grit), Adam Grant (Author, Think Again), Laszlo Bock (CEO, Humu), and Danny Meyer (CEO, Shake Shack).
Wolfe is the President and Chief Googlization Officer of Poised for the Future Company, Founder of Success Performance Solutions, and host of Talk4TV and Podcast, Geeks Geezers Googlization. His most recent book Recruiting in the Age of Googlization was selected for the top 50 Business Books to read in 2021 by Thinkers360.
Twenty-one years Wolfe coined "Perfect Labor Storm" to describe a convergence of demographic, socio-economic, and technological trends that would change the way businesses would do business. He forecast an imminent cataclysmic shift in the workforce, which is playing out right now in the post-pandemic economy.
"Executives ignored all the warnings, says Wolfe. "Nothing in today's labor markets should surprise anyone. The writing was on the wall. The pandemic didn't cause the current glut of workers, it just accelerated predictable labor shortages, record numbers of job openings, and historic quit rates." Wolfe warns that 2021 is just the beginning and urges executives and business leaders to plan for a decade of "never-normal."
Engagedly's President and Co-Founder, Srikant Chellappa, explains the intention behind Top HR Influencers' recognition in his own words, "Every year we honor the champions of people practice. The last year has challenged people leaders like never before, with a rapid transition to remote work environments while maintaining positive cultures. This year's honorees are special as they led us through these challenging times and we thank them for their leadership."
This annual event aims to recognize Human Resources and People Services disruptors from across all domains who are making tremendous strides in innovation, growth, and technology. The nominees were selected through extensive research and open nominations announced on their website, social media, and press releases. The nominations were then scored on the basis of recency, frequency, innovation, follower breadth of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the number of speaking engagements and publications. Engagedly's industry research team narrowed the list down to 100, from nearly 400 nominations.
Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been categorized based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with, like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers' accomplishments. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing incredible work.
About Success Performance Solutions
Since 1996, Success Performance Solutions has established itself as an HR leader in pre-hire and leadership assessment, respected by both clients and peers. Its portfolio of testing includes administrative and technical skill testing, DISC behavioral profile, personality job fit, cognitive testing, emotional intelligence, and adaptability quotient.
About Ira S Wolfe
Ira S Wolfe is a “Millennial trapped in a Baby Boomer body” and the world’s first Chief Googlization Officer. He is president of Poised for the Future Company, founder of Success Performance Solutions, a TEDx Speaker, host of Geeks Geezers Googlization podcast, and frequent presenter at SHRM and business conferences. Ira is also recognized as one of the Top 5 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Future of Work and HR by Thinkers360. His most recent book is Recruiting in the Age of Googlization, now in its 2nd edition, is recognized by multiple organizations as one of the top Business, HR and Recruiting books to read in 2021. He is also the founder of the Googlization Nation community and a frequent contributor to HR and business blogs, including Cornerstone's OnDemand and Medium.