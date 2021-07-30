Perfect Labor Storm Author Selected to Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021

Engagedly announced its fifth annual list of "Top 100 HR Influencers of 2021" which includes Perfect Labor Storm author Ira S Wolfe. Among other notables honored are Angela Duckworth (Author, Grit), Adam Grant (Author, Think Again), Laszlo Bock (CEO, Humu), and Danny Meyer (CEO, Shake Shack).

Wolfe is the President and Chief Googlization Officer of Poised for the Future Company, Founder of Success Performance Solutions , and host of Talk4TV and Podcast, Geeks Geezers Googlization . His most recent book Recruiting in the Age of Googlization was selected for the top 50 Business Books to read in 2021 by Thinkers360.

Twenty-one years Wolfe coined "Perfect Labor Storm" to describe a convergence of demographic, socio-economic, and technological trends that would change the way businesses would do business. He forecast an imminent cataclysmic shift in the workforce, which is playing out right now in the post-pandemic economy.

"Executives ignored all the warnings, says Wolfe. "Nothing in today's labor markets should surprise anyone. The writing was on the wall. The pandemic didn't cause the current glut of workers, it just accelerated predictable labor shortages, record numbers of job openings, and historic quit rates." Wolfe warns that 2021 is just the beginning and urges executives and business leaders to plan for a decade of "never-normal."

Engagedly's President and Co-Founder, Srikant Chellappa, explains the intention behind Top HR Influencers' recognition in his own words, "Every year we honor the champions of people practice. The last year has challenged people leaders like never before, with a rapid transition to remote work environments while maintaining positive cultures. This year's honorees are special as they led us through these challenging times and we thank them for their leadership."

This annual event aims to recognize Human Resources and People Services disruptors from across all domains who are making tremendous strides in innovation, growth, and technology. The nominees were selected through extensive research and open nominations announced on their website, social media, and press releases. The nominations were then scored on the basis of recency, frequency, innovation, follower breadth of Twitter and LinkedIn, and finally the number of speaking engagements and publications. Engagedly's industry research team narrowed the list down to 100, from nearly 400 nominations.

Engagedly emphasizes that this list is not in any specific rank or order. Individuals have been categorized based on the type of work they have most notably been involved with, like HR Tech, Analytics and Strategy, Leadership and Development, Talent Acquisition, Organizational Development, Total Rewards, and Diversity and Inclusion. These categories are in no way intended to minimize the entirety of these influencers' accomplishments. HR is an industry that is growing in all directions, and it is difficult to perfectly formulate a process that will recognize all HR professionals that are doing incredible work.

Check the complete list of winners here: https://engagedly.com/top-100-human-resources-influencers-of-2021/

