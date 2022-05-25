People Not Prepared for Nightmare of Family Caregiving and Long-Term Health Care

Family caregivers face physical and emotional challenges, and professional long-term health care is expensive. These consequences were part of the discussion as Matt McCann was a featured guest on the Frankie Boyer Show.

Boyer started the segment by telling a story about a friend who, having come home from lunch, found the fire department and paramedics in her home. Her husband has accidentally forgotten to shut the burner off from the stove. This is how they discovered that he had early-onset dementia.

"It began the nightmare that they were not prepared for and knew nothing about."

Frankie Boyer

He needed to be in a long-term health care facility because it was no longer safe to keep him at home. The stress of caregiving and the entire situation was overwhelming for Boyer's friend.

Boyer said that family caregivers, or unpaid friends who become caregivers, are often not paid for the job of caregiving.

McCann, a nationally known expert on long-term health care planning, told Boyer that her story was not unique.

"So many of us have these stories either within our families, neighbors, or coworkers. It is very common, and the consequences are hard to describe since so many people are completely unprepared for the physical job of being a caregiver and the financial costs of professional care."

Matt McCann

McCann explained the importance of planning. He told Boyer that most people start obtaining Long-Term Care Insurance coverage in their 50s. He noted that some articles on the internet exaggerated the costs of Long-Term Care Insurance. He said policies are custom-designed and affordable.

"The other concern is the quality of care," McCann said.

Access to quality care is one of the benefits of having Long-Term Care Insurance. With an LTC policy, the policyholder protects lifestyle and legacy and reduces the burden on those they love. Family and friends can remain family and friends instead of caregivers.

McCann has been helping people plan for the costs and burdens of aging for over 20 years. He is licensed nationwide and represents the top insurance companies.

Specialists like McCann match a person's age, health, and family history with the right insurance company. Premiums vary over 100% between insurance companies, and the underwriting criteria vary widely.

