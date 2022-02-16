Panda Express Is Coming To The Metaverse

Panda Express is joining McDonald's in the Metaverse. In a tweet earlier today, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Panda Express has filed six new applications to trademark the PANDA EXPRESS name and logo for:

1. Downloadable virtual goods, namely, food items and beverages for use in virtual worlds; virtual food and beverage products

2. Online retail services featuring downloadable and non-downloadable virtual goods in the nature of food items and beverages

3. Entertainment services, namely, providing on-line virtual restaurants and cafes in virtual environments created for entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, providing on-line, non-downloadable virtual food items and beverages for use in virtual environments

"Panda Express is clearly preparing their trademarks for the new era of the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis says.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that the trademark filings "indicate that Panda Express intends to follow McDonald's lead into the Metaverse."

"These new trademarks will also offer a measure of brand insurance by preventing anyone from trademarking a similar name for virtual products and services," Mr. Kondoudis opined.