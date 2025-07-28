P.A. Farrell's Flash Fiction Courtesy Never Dies to Be Published by Amazine

Short story explores themes of enduring human decency in contemporary setting

Author P.A. Farrell announces the upcoming publication of their flash fiction piece "Courtesy Never Dies" by Amazine, scheduled for release on August 2nd. The story will be available through the publisher's platform, marking another addition to Farrell's growing body of short fiction work.

"Courtesy Never Dies" follows a narrator struggling with a walker through daily indignities and physical challenges, from cruel strangers on the bus to menacing staircases and heavy doors. The story transforms from bitter frustration into unexpected grace when an even more frail elderly man uses his entire body to hold open a door for the narrator. Through this simple act of kindness between two people who understand struggle, Farrell demonstrates that human compassion endures even in our most vulnerable moments, offering hope that decency persists despite physical decline and an often indifferent world.

The story joins Amazine's catalog of contemporary short fiction, continuing the publication's commitment to showcasing emerging and established voices in the literary community. The flash fiction format allows Farrell to deliver a concentrated narrative that examines the persistence of human kindness in modern society.

The story will be available beginning August 2nd through Amazine's website.

