P.A. Farrell releases of Worth the Wait, a contemporary romance

In Worth the Wait, readers follow Claire Henderson—once left at the altar without warning—as she finds unexpected love in the one place she never imagined: in the compassionate, steady presence of Owen Morrison, the brother of the man who vanished from her life. When the past resurfaces in the form of a returning ex, Claire is forced to confront grief, loyalty, memory, and the startling possibility that the love she deserves may not be the one she once longed for.

This novella offers what romance readers crave most—tender intimacy, emotional honesty, and characters with real scars who choose each other anyway. Farrell writes with warmth, nuance, and a deep understanding of what it means to love again after loss.

Available December 1 in Amazon Select, EPUB edition, Audiobook, and through library systems via Draft2Digital.

Readers, librarians, and audiobook lovers can order beginning on release day. Book clubs and romance groups are encouraged to feature Worth the Wait as a discussion title for themes of forgiveness, renewal, and second-chance love.

Love didn't arrive when expected. But when it did—



it was worth the wait.