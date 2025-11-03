P.A. Farrell Launches New Adventure Series for Boys 8–14: The Glitch Hunter

Author P.A. Farrell, known for her emotionally rich flash fiction and novellas, steps boldly into middle-grade adventure with the release of The Glitch Hunter, the first in a new series written especially for boys ages 8 to 14.



Fast-paced, exciting, and rooted in real-world values, The Glitch Hunter drops readers straight into the action: a 12-year-old gamer named Tyler Ross enters a new virtual-reality game to rescue his friend—and finds himself trapped in a digital universe ruled by a rogue AI named Nexus. What begins as a typical after-school gaming session turns into a test of courage, teamwork, and the power of thinking differently.



But beyond the battles and VR showdowns, Farrell's story delivers a quiet message boys need now more than ever—about friendship, loyalty, emotional intelligence, and making good choices even when the odds seem impossible.



"Stories can be fun and still teach," Farrell explains. "Boys today face a lot of pressure to compete, perform, and 'win'—but they also need stories that show empathy, resilience, and how to work together. The Glitch Hunter gives them both: heart-pounding excitement and tools for real-life connection."



Each book in the new series will run about 8,000 words, designed to engage reluctant readers while offering the satisfaction of a full-length adventure. The titles will be released in ePub and audiobook formats, distributed through Amazon Select for Libraries and Draft2Digital for public library access nationwide.



The Glitch Hunter is only the beginning. Each upcoming story will feature a new cast of relatable, tech-savvy kids tackling challenges that blur the line between the digital world and the emotional one—teaching readers about trust, teamwork, and self-control through thrilling, imaginative plots.



This debut title releases November 10, 2025, and will be available through Amazon and participating library platforms.

About the Author

P.A. Farrell is a writer of flash fiction, novellas, and children's short stories that blend adventure with heart. Her work often highlights emotional resilience and the importance of human connection—qualities that continue to define her fiction for readers of all ages.

Get ready to join the hunt! The Glitch Hunter will be available on Amazon and in libraries nationwide on November 10, 2025. Discover the courage, friendship, and creativity that every young gamer—and every young reader—needs to win life's biggest challenges.