P. A. Farrell's Our Kind to be featured on Witcraft.org

Acclaimed author P. A. Farrell's latest flash fiction piece, "Our Kind," will be published on Witcraft.org on July 28, 2024. This compelling story offers a nuanced exploration of faith, duty, and personal boundaries in a medical setting. "Our Kind" follows a patient's encounter with an overzealous chaplain on the eve of surgery. With sharp wit and keen observation, Farrell delves into the complexities of social expectations, religious devotion, and the sometimes uncomfortable intersections of personal and professional lives.

The story showcases Farrell's trademark style, blending humor with poignant social commentary. Through vivid characterization and deft narrative pacing, "Our Kind" invites readers to reflect on the nature of kindness, the weight of tradition, and the unexpected moments that can arise in healthcare environments.

P. A. Farrell is known for flash fiction that leaves an impression, takes the reader to new experiences, and leaves everyone with something to think about. "Our Kind" continues the author's exploration of everyday people in situations that are anything but everyday. Readers can find "Our Kind" on Witcraft.org starting July 28, 2024 at https://witcraft.org/2024/07/28/our-kind/ A licensed psychologist, the writer has had experiences unlike most other authors and brings this to bear in her special way.