Are you looking for great pumpkin carving ideas? Well, ExtremePumpkins.com has them. The website has been hosting an online pumpkin carving contest for 17 years and each year they choose 20 or more winners. That means there are over 300 terrific jack-o-lantern ideas on the site.

ExtremePumpkins.com doesn't require you to be a fine artist either. Most of the ideas are impactful, simple, silly or gross, and can be made with items you have around your house. The focus on simple, creative ideas is what makes Extreme Pumpkins a perenial favorite.

Tom Nardone who runs the site has years of experience creating silly pumpkins. Each year he contributes to the mayhem with something new. His early work for 2021 is the Covid Cloud Pumpkin. It's a simple jack-o-lantern that relates to our worst fears. It is coughing a cloud of mysterious things at us. Halloween and masks have always gone together, but to see this pumpkin requires N95 protection.