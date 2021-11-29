From: Authority Magazine Baltimore , MD Monday, November 29, 2021



Our team at Authority Magazine is currently working on a bit more than 220 different interview storylines and series that we wou



This is Yitzi Weiner. :-)



Welcome back! I hope you had a relaxing and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday break. I also sincerely hope that each of you are healthy in mind and body.



We worked together in the past for interview series in Authority Magazine, ThriveGlobal, or Entrepreneur.



Our team at Authority Magazine is currently working on a bit more than 220 different interview storylines and series that we would love to include you in. They can be seen here:



Ongoing Interview Series



If any are a fit we would love to try to include you.



To submit to do an interview with Authority Magazine about one of these topics, you can simply apply in the form linked here.



After we receive your submission, if chosen, we will email you the interview questions. All of the interview series will be published in Authority Magazine. Working with our partners, many of these series can also see syndication in Thrive Global, and Buzzfeed.



Right now our 15 most popular interview series are:



Preparing For The Future Of Work; Five Things Everyone Should Know About The Future of Work

Women In Wellness

How To Become More Resilient During Turbulent Times

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO

Power Women: How To Successfully Navigate Work, Love and Life As A Powerful Woman

How To Take Your Company From Good To Great

5 Important Business Lessons I Learned While Being On Shark Tank

5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry

Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout

Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times

How to Create a Trusted and Believable Brand

Top Lawyers: 5 Things You Need To Become A Top Attorney In Your Specific Field of Law

Inspirational Women in STEM

5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restauranteur

House Flipping: 5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties



We would be happy to include you or your clients in the series listed above, or in our 223 storylines, and you can simply apply here.



To respect your time and inbox, I try to limit sending emails. If you want to be notified as soon as possible about a new series we are working on we have a Slack group called Press Nexus where we send the new storylines out. You can join by clicking here.



All of these opportunities are regular editorials and of course have no fee.



For those who are looking for daily media exposure in prominent publications, the Thought Leader Incubator by Authority Magazine may be a good fit. This is a paid incubator program for leaders who would like guidance and support towards becoming a daily nationally syndicated columnist, an author, and a Thought Leader. A description can be seen in the video below.







In a nutshell, the Thought Leader Incubator can help you earn the same credibility, exposure and contacts that come with earned media, in a way that is even more frequent, controlled and guaranteed.



We have worked with several agencies in the past. If you represent an agency, we offer a 20% agency discount so that you can whitelabel and upsell it to your clients.



Research has shown that sharing thought leadership content and becoming a thought leader can be an excellent strategy to increase opportunities, increase sales, increase credibility, and increase influence. See here and here. Now more than ever is a time when people are looking to listen to trusted voices and learn from people with Authority and credibility.



I look forward to being in touch. Feel free to be in touch with my team directly if you are interested or if you have any questions. The email is



I hope you have a wonderful week, and a wonderful and healthy summer.



Warmly,



Yitzi Weiner



Editor In Chief



Authority Magazine



- - -



About Authority Magazine



Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, is devoted to sharing interesting "thought leadership interview series" featuring people who are authorities in Business, Pop Culture, Wellness, Tech & Social Impact. We use interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable.



Most publications share great articles about a single topic. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic.



Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted nearly 30,000 empowering interviews with prominent Authorities like Ava DuVernay, Chris Evans, Shaquille O'Neal, Peyton Manning, Snoop Dogg, Kerry Washington, Marc Cuban, Daymond John, Seth Godin, Alicia Silverstone, Cal Ripkin Jr., Jenny Craig, Mika Brzezinski, Rachel Hollis, Dr. Jane Goodall,



and the C-Suite executives of companies like American Express, Bank of America, Google, Twitter,Blue Cross Blue Shield, Honda, LinkedIn, MasterCard, Comcast, Pepsi, L'Oréal, Charles Schwab, FedEx, Walgreens, Lamborghini, Louis Vuitton, Spotify, Intuit, Virgin, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart, CVS, Wells Fargo, AT&T, Sprint, General Motors, ZOOM, Adobe, Capital One, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble, Anheuser-Busch, Chipotle, Intel, Starbucks, McAfee, Hilton, Taco Bell, Kraft Heinz, Fidelity, Western Union, B.Braun, Sharp, IBM, FICO, Mattel, Quicken, Aflac, JetBlue, Lenovo, Pfizer, LEGO, Ocean Spray, Best Western, Kellogg's, Nissan, Canon, SHARP, H&R Block, RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Merck, Alibaba, Constant Contact, MasterClass, Nestle, Pandora, H&M, Trello, TD Ameritrade, Dunkin', Liberty Mutual Insurance, GE, Panasonic, Wix, Cadillac, JP Morgan & Chase, Upwork, CrossFit, Kickstarter, Yelp, and thousands others.



You are getting this email because you applied to be included in an interview series with Authority Magazine. Dear Friends.This is Yitzi Weiner. :-)Welcome back! I hope you had a relaxing and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday break. I also sincerely hope that each of you are healthy in mind and body.We worked together in the past for interview series in Authority Magazine, ThriveGlobal, or Entrepreneur.Our team at Authority Magazine is currently working on a bit more than 220 different interview storylines and series that we would love to include you in. They can be seen here:Ongoing Interview SeriesIf any are a fit we would love to try to include you.To submit to do an interview with Authority Magazine about one of these topics, you can simply apply in the form linked here.After we receive your submission, if chosen, we will email you the interview questions. All of the interview series will be published in Authority Magazine. Working with our partners, many of these series can also see syndication in Thrive Global, and Buzzfeed.Right now our 15 most popular interview series are:We would be happy to include you or your clients in the series listed above, or in our 223 storylines, and you can simply apply here.To respect your time and inbox, I try to limit sending emails. If you want to be notified as soon as possible about a new series we are working on we have a Slack group called Press Nexus where we send the new storylines out. You can join by clicking here.All of these opportunities are regular editorials and of course have no fee.For those who are looking for daily media exposure in prominent publications, the Thought Leader Incubator by Authority Magazine may be a good fit. This is a paid incubator program for leaders who would like guidance and support towards becoming a daily nationally syndicated columnist, an author, and a Thought Leader. A description can be seen in the video below.In a nutshell, the Thought Leader Incubator can help you earn the same credibility, exposure and contacts that come with earned media, in a way that is even more frequent, controlled and guaranteed.We have worked with several agencies in the past. If you represent an agency, we offer a 20% agency discount so that you can whitelabel and upsell it to your clients.Research has shown that sharing thought leadership content and becoming a thought leader can be an excellent strategy to increase opportunities, increase sales, increase credibility, and increase influence. See here and here. Now more than ever is a time when people are looking to listen to trusted voices and learn from people with Authority and credibility.I look forward to being in touch. Feel free to be in touch with my team directly if you are interested or if you have any questions. The email is support@authoritymag.co (not com) .I hope you have a wonderful week, and a wonderful and healthy summer.Warmly,Yitzi WeinerEditor In ChiefAuthority Magazine- - -

