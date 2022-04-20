OpenSea Files New Trademark Applications for NFT and Crypto Services

In a tweet earlier today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Ozone Networks, Inc., the owner of OpenSea, has filed two new trademark applications to register OPENSEA and its "sailboat" logo. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 15, 2022, and cover a variety of virtual, crypto, and financial goods and services, including:

• Cryptocurrency and digital currency wallets

• NFTs and NFT minting

• Cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and digital collectibles

• Digital, virtual, and cryptocurrency trading

"OpenSea is a major NFT marketplace, and the value attached to the brand is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are a logical step to protect the OpenSea brand as it moves to solidify its position as a leading provider of cryptocurrency and NFT trading services today and in the coming virtual economy of the Metaverse."

"It looks like OpenSea may be sensing some competition and is preparing its trademarks and brand for more active participation in the virtual economy of the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis opined.

The New York Stock Exchange filed a trademark application for similar services earlier this year.

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT, crypto, and virtual products and services from the financial services sector to increase in the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection for virtual and crypto currency financial services," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Ozone Networks, Inc.

