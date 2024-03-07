Online Guide for Family Members Who Are Power of Attorney

What You Should Know About Power of Attorney

Denver, CO – March 7, 2024. Announcing an online guide for family members who are agents under a power of attorney, persons considering the responsibility, and individuals considering estate planning from caregiving expert and professional fiduciary Pamela D Wilson.

Wilson confirms, "The day-to-day experience of serving as an agent under a medical and financial power of attorney can be eye-opening when dealing with healthcare systems and financial concerns. It's easy to see why so many family members who are agents and caregivers may not understand the responsibilities and powers entrusted to them. It's also important for those appointing agents to ensure complete trust in the individual selected."

This Power of Attorney webinar program has been recently updated and released on Wilson's YouTube Channel and her website.

Ten webinars translate legal jargon and responsibilities into simple terms that individuals and families can understand. It takes an individual like Wilson, who served as an agent, trustee, guardian, conservator, and personal representative for eleven years of her professional career, to share tips and insights rarely discussed with family members.

Webinar topics include:

What you should know about appointing an agent for power of attorney

Three parts of caregiving: legal, medical, and financial

Why is having a living will important?

Things to know about legal decision-making

Agent obligations and risks for family members

How to have family conversations about power of attorney planning

Document review: unexpected issues families don't expect

Why care planning discussions are critical

Money saving and practical tips to prepare for meeting with an attorney to complete your documents or doing it on your own

What to do with power of attorney documents once you have the documents finalized

This online webinar program for family members who are agents under a power of attorney and those appointing agents offers valuable insights from Pamela's years of lived experiences as a professional fiduciary. While elder law, probate, and estate planning attorneys offer practical advice and draft documents, being an agent offers many unexpected surprises.

"It's difficult to predict the unexpected events that happen when working with different parts of the healthcare and financial systems. The goal of this program is to use my unique experiences to help individuals appointing agents and those accepting the legal responsibilities to avoid surprises from being unprepared or inexperienced."

All working in healthcare, financial planning, wealth management, and estate planning can benefit from watching and sharing these practical webinars with their clients. Being proactive and planning early is the best way to prepare for the events that happen with time and age.

Wilson's Programs Provide Support for Older Adults and Family Caregivers

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting older adults and their caregivers. Through information on her website, online courses, and YouTube Channel, she provides detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and adults facing change in health uncertainty and challenging times.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

