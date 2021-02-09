Speaker
One Year to Beijing 2022 Olympics
Special Page and Social Media Campaign

(Atlanta) For the month of February, readers of Around the Rings will be able to get the latest information about next year's Winter Olympics in China.

Around the Rings and Beijing organizers are marking the one-year countdown to the XXIV Olympiad with the launch of a special page dedicated to bespoke news and information about the 2022 Winter Games.

"Beijing is the first city to host both Winter and Summer Games. We are pleased to partner organizers to share this unique information with Olympic fans worldwide," says publisher Sheila S. Hula. "Beijing delivered excellent Games in the summer of 2008, and now we're looking forward to the winter of 2022."

The Beijing 2022 page includes information about venues, pictograms, foundations and events. It also features videos, a photo gallery that gives a sneak peek at what visitors will see next year and posts from Beijing's Twitter.

Click the following links to see the features on the special page: Beijing 2022: Tradition and Innovation Combine for Pictogram PerfectionBeijing 2022 on Track for Green, Open Games and When Summer Meets Winter

Around the Rings has also developed a social media campaign to help deliver the news about the Games. The drive engagement for the media campaign has been successful with younger fans as well as regular ATR readers.

The campaign is being shared across ATR's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Organizers say the Beijing 2022 Games will raise awareness of open and clean energy efficiency, volunteering and people with impairment.

About Around the Rings

Since 1992, AroundTheRings.com has been the only publication devoted to providing original, on-the-scene reporting about the $5 billion dollar business of the Olympic Movement. Based in Atlanta, Ga., with a worldwide team of correspondents, Around the Rings provides multi-platform sport business news coverage with online content, video reports, podcasts, daily email blasts, weekly newsletter, and market-leading social media.

Around the Rings is the only publication offering original Olympic news content in English and Spanish as well as in French, via its partnership with FrancsJeux.

For information on advertising and sponsorships with ATR, please email sales@aroundtherings.com

For inquires and additional information, please visit Around the Rings at www.aroundtherings.com or via e-mail to: subscriptions@aroundtherings.com.

