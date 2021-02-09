Tuesday, February 9, 2021

For Immediate Release

February 9, 2021

Contact:

Joseph Pelosi

joey.pelosi@aroundtherings.com

One Year to Beijing 2022 Olympics

Special Page and Social Media Campaign

(Atlanta) For the month of February, readers of Around the Rings will be able to get the latest information about next year's Winter Olympics in China.

Around the Rings and Beijing organizers are marking the one-year countdown to the XXIV Olympiad with the launch of a special page dedicated to bespoke news and information about the 2022 Winter Games.

"Beijing is the first city to host both Winter and Summer Games. We are pleased to partner organizers to share this unique information with Olympic fans worldwide," says publisher Sheila S. Hula. "Beijing delivered excellent Games in the summer of 2008, and now we're looking forward to the winter of 2022."

The Beijing 2022 page includes information about venues, pictograms, foundations and events. It also features videos, a photo gallery that gives a sneak peek at what visitors will see next year and posts from Beijing's Twitter.

Click the following links to see the features on the special page: Beijing 2022: Tradition and Innovation Combine for Pictogram Perfection, Beijing 2022 on Track for Green, Open Games and When Summer Meets Winter.

Around the Rings has also developed a social media campaign to help deliver the news about the Games. The drive engagement for the media campaign has been successful with younger fans as well as regular ATR readers.

The campaign is being shared across ATR's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Organizers say the Beijing 2022 Games will raise awareness of open and clean energy efficiency, volunteering and people with impairment.