On Memorial Day, this 82 year old, one cent post card, will make you cry

The other day I was looking at an old National Geographic when a postcard fell out. If you collect them , you know that this is really not that unusual, with people over the years leaving letters, receipts, photos, etc. in them. This one cent postcard was dated February 10th. 1942, exactly 2 months after Pearl Harbor. and was sent from one cousin to another, both living in Ohio.

The postcard started out with standard stuff with Cousin Stedman, "catching up" with Cousin Ella telling her how the family was, and that he had a very, very bad cold that he could not get rid of

Then Stedman's tone became much more somber and graver He said

" Isn't this war terrible makes me shudder as I read or hear it over radio. How my heart aches for mother's and the boys. Am afraid Lyle will have to go. Do you have any boys that will have to go? I hope not."

The anguish of those words leaves me numb. Was it just an accident that I found this 82-year-old postcard in a magazine during the week of Memorial Day, I don't know. But the one thing that I do know, is I hope Lyle did not have to go.