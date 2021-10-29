Octopus Tank -- Lunch Buffet

Octopus Tank

An entrepreneur development program with the book::

The Membership Economy: Find Your Super Users, Master the Forever Transaction, and Build Recurring Revenue by Robbie Kellman Baxter

Participans can talk aobut the types of business Industry that can embrace her ideas;

New& Info Barter & Banknote Logistics Reputation & Privacy Peer to Peer network

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Then they discuss if there ai "scoring sytem" the can be used to evalutes business ideas.

Overview of scoring system.

1( Is the business "disruptive:

2) Cash needs are minimal or needs investor

3) Runway length is clear.

4) How much time will is take

5) People –staff – employs or 1099 ?

6) Blue water or Red water

6) Will compete with Goliath or find niche

7) Will there be a network effect, where more members bring in more members

8) Is this a local business and grow be regional franchise

9) Participants can discuxx the three Fremium rules from Robbie Kellman Baxter -- The Membership Economy: Find Your Super Users, Master the Forever Transaction, and Build Recurring Revenue I love freemium, the idea of combining a premium paid membership with a free membership that provides value forever. But freemium needs to work in service to a larger business strategy. Freemium works best in three scenarios: