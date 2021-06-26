Saturday, June 26, 2021







OFFICIAL PSA ANNOUNCEMENT:

Introducing the "KATIE KAMARA HEALING CENTRE" in RAKAI, UGANDA.

**SERIOUSLY PLEASE READ, SHARE & DONATE- WE NEED YOUR HELP!!**

Rev. Dr. Katie Kamara Ph.D. and Soma Fusion is a patron and is actively working with the rural community of Womanhood Empowered in Rakai district of Uganda.

The Women in the Rural community aptly named the new centre "Katie Kamara Healing Centre" in honor.

We are committed to provide: Medical Services (including a small birthing center), holistic healthcare and education to service a approximate 1,000 rural woman. The "Katie Kamara Healing Center" is currently being built to enable, sustain and empower a thriving rural community of many women and children, who lack the basic resources, skills and education to have the best quality of life a human can have now and for future generations to come.

Message from the women (via John Ssentamu Translated from Luganda): "I have had an opportunity to talk to the women leaders of Womanhood Empowered and they have expressed their appreciation for the powerful message shared with them and to have you as part of them in this journey they are walking in these turbulent times. Holistic healing is the way to go and it's now not tomorrow. That is their message. They said that because of lockdown, they can hardly meet together."

In time, covid stabilizing, I will be mobilizing a team of volunteers to travel with me to stay with there as to work in the new Community. Always an opportunity for you to be a part of it - as a volunteer, contributor or investor.

GOAL: A temporary building currently being sort out, to be rented out for 12mths in Rakai, Uganda as the first step to providing security and stability for many women and children who need access to services, resources and education sooner rather than later.

We are currently raising $3,000 to pay for 12mths rent and power needed to provide the services. Every contribution helps in humanitarian effort.

Empowered Executive Committee;

1. Chairperson: Namyalo Harriet

2. Vice chairperson: Nansubuga Sandra

3. Secretary: Nakalembe Judith

4. Treasurer and PRO: John Ssentamu

5. Patron: Dr. Katie Kamara Ph.D.

You can reach out to me with your inquiries or if you want to be a part of it via email at:

If you would like to contribute please go here: