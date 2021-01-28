Number of Linked-Benefit Long-Term Care Insurance Policies Grows Reports AALTCI

The number of individuals with an annuity or life insurance policy that also provides long-term care benefits has increased according to information shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"The number of in-force policies was approaching 600,000 in 2019 and keeps growing each year," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Linked-benefit or hybrid policies are increasingly popular among those individuals who want some protection against future long-term care costs."

According to the Association, linked benefit policies have overtaken traditional long-term care insurance policies in terms of annual sales. "They are two very different products each with some very specific advantages and consumers would be well advised to compare the virtues of both," advises Slome.

The organization recently published the 2021 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index. Part of the study compared costs for traditional LTC insurance versus a hybrid or linked-benefit life insurance policy.

"A single male age 55 would pay $950 annually for a traditional long-term care insurance policy that offered a $165,000 potential pool of benefits." Slome reports. According to the AALTCI 2021 Price Index, yearly premiums for a linked-benefit life insurance policy that offered a $167,000 pool of LTC benefits as well as a minimum death benefit of $167,000 would cost $5,010 annually.

The Association posts 2021 long-term care insurance statistics and data on it's website. The 2021 price index for consumers ages 55 and 65 is also now available.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. Request long-term care insurance costs by calling the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.