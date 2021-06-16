Number Of Medicare Advantage Plans Available Increases By 13 Percent

The number of Medicare Advantage plans available in the United States increased by 13 percent over the prior year according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"There are now 3,500 Medicare Advantage plans up 402 from 2020," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization focuses on helping insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance products.

"The average individual on Medicare today has access to 33 different Medicare Advantage plans which makes comparing a daunting task," Slome notes. "Choice is good but plans can be quite local and there can be significant differences."



Medicare Advantage plans are growing in popularity according to the Association's latest Medicare Advantage statistical data. "Some 26.5 million Medicare beneficiaries now are covered by an MA plan with 2 million new members this year alone," Slome cites.

Florida reported the most Medicare Advantage plans with 527 an increase of 11 percent over 2020. California had 424 MA plans up nearly 14 percent over the prior year. Texas reported 289 plans an increase of 25 percent with New York having 276 plans available.

Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, is an all in one alternative to Original Medicare. These bundled plans include Medicare Parts A and B and often Prescription Drug Plan coverage (Medicare Part D). Increasingly, plans are including additional benefits such as vision, hearing, dental and other benefits.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Insurance industry Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare brokers near me who can help consumers compare their various Medicare insurance plan options. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.