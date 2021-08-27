Now I Need your help to educate children who will build a bright future.

Since 1982 I have helped over 10,000 people in USA NOWI need your help!

The purpose of this request is to reach those in need and help them for free.

The reason why I need your help:

1: Kids are born psychic and need education

2: Metaphysical studies are the future and we need to support the change

3: Healing the mind, body, emotions & spirit is imperative now

4: We need more teachers to build online courses with us.

Parents need the training to help children to grow with the use of their psyche as well as to be sociable and confident. Grandparents and parents are the models they need to learn from.

I am giving away a self-help workbook and meditation

If I have counseled, taught or healed you, I would appreciate receiving a short 2-5 min video saying how I helped you. It would be appreciated. Please send it to me 928 486 1893 through messenger so that I can forward it to Dr. Katie Kamara who is my partner in this venture.

Join with me on Sunday 22nd 2 pm. PCT & 5 EST, for free Psychic lesson on how to know Spirit Guides versus Dark Souls and more to protect self in daily life. Once again go to www.easypeasysolutions.org and sign up for this class so Dr Katie knows to send you a workbook and a free meditation.

