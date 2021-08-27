Speaker
Now I Need your help to educate children who will build a bright future.
From:
Jon Paul -- Cause Marketing PR Venture Group Jon Paul -- Cause Marketing PR Venture Group
Kansas City, MO
Friday, August 27, 2021

 
Since 1982 I have helped over 10,000 people in USA  NOWI need your help!
 
The purpose of this request is to reach those in need and help them for free.
 
The reason why I need your help:  
1: Kids are born psychic and need education
2: Metaphysical studies are the future and we need to support the change
3: Healing the mind, body, emotions & spirit is imperative now
4: We need more teachers to build online courses with us.
 
Parents need the training to help children to grow with the use of their psyche as well as to be sociable and confident.  Grandparents and parents are the models they need to learn from.
 
Contact me at www.easypeasysolutions.org  Leave all your insights, info and anything else, such as needing help yourself. on the signup page.  I am giving away a free self-help workbook and meditation  
 
If I have counseled, taught or healed you, I would appreciate receiving a short 2-5 min video saying how I helped you. It would be appreciated. Please send it to me 928 486 1893 through messenger so that I can forward it to Dr. Katie Kamara who is my partner in this venture.  
 
Join with me on Sunday 22nd 2 pm. PCT & 5 EST, for free Psychic lesson on how to know Spirit Guides versus Dark Souls and more to protect self in daily life. Once again go to www.easypeasysolutions.org and sign up for this class so Dr Katie knows to send you a workbook and a free meditation.
 
see you on zoom: 

About ~ Jon Paul | PR Guy

Writes direct-response public relations and marketing communications that helps small business owners increase leads and sales.  Writes Intuitive Cause Marketing PR Venture campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets. Also writes the sales copy that helps business owners start, buy or geometrically grow businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and publisher niches. And, also builds marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and get them to buy faster.  Lastly, monitors business owners markets,  looks for ways to promote businesses, keep people talking about the businesses, upgrades what business owners are trying to do, and not miss out on what's possible with their businesses.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jon Paul | PR Guy
Title: Digital Nomad
Group: Cause Marketing PR Venture Group
Dateline: Kansas City, MO United States
