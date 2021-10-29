Novel Answers to Improve Your Life

Join "The Journey Home" presentation for your soul being restored to wholeness with a modern day shaman. https://www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372. Explore the journey from your head into your heart where all is good with Marilyn L. Redmond. https://angelicasgifts.com/ It is the shift from victim into your being successful as your true self.

The talk is divided into two parts for your ease. The first introduces Rev. Redmond, as a contemporary spiritually taught teacher understanding the dynamics of the energies in the universe. Addressing your negative and fear-based consciousness needing to be released will bring a straightforward and simple transition.

In Part Two, the experience will guide your inner growth through the passage of Third Dimension into the Fifth Dimension of a higher realization. Your soul is restored to harmony as you find a new viewpoint from a higher consciousness of perception and truth. Healing occurs with a change of heart.

The experience of " The Journey Home", Part One and Part Two, presents a succinct program from her ultimate "how to book", Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You. The book took 25 years to write and reveals the process for achieving a consciousness of oneness, sanity, and health in healing based on her own challenges. "Paradigm Busters" further explains the video in detail. It offers the steps for the process of healing any difficulty in your life. You will find her 10 books at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01FSEBXFI/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0 or https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424 .

Marilyn has come through a most difficult life including addictions, mental illness, domestic violence, depression, PTSD, and more. These are a few of the issues that became her laboratory to accepting the dynamics of life and living. In her personal journey, she was declared sane, while she found healthy ways to move past trauma, abuse, and abandonment. Her experience has brought wisdom to the solutions for moving beyond the past harms, fear, and problems into living in the moment which is a gift and why it is called The Present.

Rev. Redmond is an award-winning international author, speaker, and counselor for spiritual healing and finding your higher awareness. She was inducted into the prestigious book, "Who's Who in America", for her innovative and pioneering work restoring traumatic lives, healing emotional causes of illness, releasing negative energy, restoring health, and reality.

In addition, she has hosted and produced two radio shows. Her website has her first radio program https://angelicasgifts.com/radio.htm, articles, editorials, and more, angelicasgifts.com. Marilyn's second radio shows "Love Never Fails" are available on You Tube with her many other videos, https://www.youtube.com/c/MarilynRedmond/videos Enjoy her blog, http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./