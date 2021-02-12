Friday, February 12, 2021

Nonviolent Communication® quotes Susan Allan, The Marriage Forum

February 12, 2021

Santa Barbara, CA

Susan Allan Calls for Action from Nonviolent Communication® Experts Amid American Political Crisis

Susan Allan, longtime student of Marshall Rosenberg, Ph.D. and expert in Nonviolent Communication® links Washington war zone and impeachment trial to enhanced need for Nonviolent Communication skills. Allan provides 1st of a series of articles to publisher's monthly newsletters; she writes:

"Self-empathy is always the first step in a crisis; the method to create enough peace within ourselves so that Empathy for others becomes possible. Those of us who observed Marshall Rosenberg as he created peace from chaos and cooperation from hatred can replicate his remarkable results using Self-empathy and Empathy as he did."

Allan calls on the thousands of Nonviolent Communication® experts in the United States to stand up and be counted wherever they can help, "If you have studied Nonviolent Communication®, you are a trained peacemaker and now you have unlimited opportunities to practice with all the citizens who have long considered themselves disenfranchised from certain rights and privileges and isolated from those in power."

She asks each person to consider, "What is enough of a commitment to peacemaking for me? Where do each of us become 'part of the solution' rather than reminders of 'when good men do nothing'; what actions do I take for the right reasons?"

As an expert in avoiding and healing Domestic Violence and as a certified Mediator Allan has supported clients worldwide including 10,000 pro bono coaching sessions.

Reprinted by permission of PuddleDancer Press, publisher of Nonviolent Communication® publications.