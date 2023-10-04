Speaker
Non-Slimy Sales Techniques for Consultants
Institute of Management Consultants Southern California IMC SoCal Institute of Management Consultants Southern California IMC SoCal
Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, October 4, 2023


Program on Non-Slimy Sales Techniques for Consultants
 

On Friday, October 6, 2023, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Non-Slimy Sales Techniques for Consultants. The program takes place on Zoom from 8-9 AM Pacific Time, and attendees may join early at 7:30 for networking introductions. The topic will be presented by Communications Expert and Consultant Margie Hanson. In this interactive session, Margie will share valuable insights and practical tips on how to market and sell consulting services in a way that showcases professionalism and ethics and builds credibility. Attendees will learn about consultative selling that aligns with clients' needs and values and how to build authentic, long-lasting client relationships. To get more information and to register, please visit the IMC SoCal event page.

According to Margie Hanson, "Many consultants are very uncomfortable with the idea of selling. Some think they need to be pushy, but fear coming across as a used car salesperson. I teach an entirely new way of selling that is ethical and joyful, not fearful. Join us for what will be an enlightening discussion about sales!"

Margie Hanson is the owner of consulting firm Communicating – Today's Way. She works with clients to explain how to create sales communications that develop trust and credibility, show expertise and create loyalty, while at the same time keeping the process simple and effective. Margie's focus is on connecting buyers to sellers from pre-need to post-sale and developing new, repeat and referral sales. She has a sales and marketing background working with Fortune 500 companies, including the very first sales team for Cisco Systems. Margie serves on the Board of IMC SoCal Chapter and as the National Marketing Chair for IMC USA.

About the Institute of Management Consultants USA and IMC SoCal Chapter

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants in the United States. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.

IMC USA is a founding member of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, with over 64,000 consultants and 8,200 Certified Management Consultants (CMCs) worldwide. Members of IMC USA advance their skillsets by getting certified as a CMC and learn from their peers and from industry thought leaders on online webinars and networking sessions, local chapter meetings and Consult-Con, the IMC USA Annual Conference. For more information, please visit www.imcusa.org.
