On Friday, October 6, 2023, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Non-Slimy Sales Techniques for Consultants. The program takes place on Zoom from 8-9 AM Pacific Time, and attendees may join early at 7:30 for networking introductions. The topic will be presented by Communications Expert and Consultant Margie Hanson. In this interactive session, Margie will share valuable insights and practical tips on how to market and sell consulting services in a way that showcases professionalism and ethics and builds credibility. Attendees will learn about consultative selling that aligns with clients' needs and values and how to build authentic, long-lasting client relationships. To get more information and to register, please visit the IMC SoCal event page.

According to Margie Hanson, "Many consultants are very uncomfortable with the idea of selling. Some think they need to be pushy, but fear coming across as a used car salesperson. I teach an entirely new way of selling that is ethical and joyful, not fearful. Join us for what will be an enlightening discussion about sales!"

Margie Hanson is the owner of consulting firm Communicating – Today's Way. She works with clients to explain how to create sales communications that develop trust and credibility, show expertise and create loyalty, while at the same time keeping the process simple and effective. Margie's focus is on connecting buyers to sellers from pre-need to post-sale and developing new, repeat and referral sales. She has a sales and marketing background working with Fortune 500 companies, including the very first sales team for Cisco Systems. Margie serves on the Board of IMC SoCal Chapter and as the National Marketing Chair for IMC USA.