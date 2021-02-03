Nominations for The Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Close This Month.

Denver, CO, February 3, 2021 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame is accepting nominations from the public for its second induction ceremony that will be held in September, but the window for nominees closes February 28th. If anyone has an author they'd wish to nominate for this prestigious honor, now's the time to submit. All nominations are made online.

The next induction of the Hall of Fame will be held September 18, 2021 at the Renaissance Central Park in Denver, Colorado. Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The criteria for the nominations for the Hall of Fame are Simple:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of his or her published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

12 authors will be Inducted into the Hall's class of 2021. The public is encouraged to nominate favorite authors who have made an impact in their lives, community or the world. The next window for nominations won't open until the fall of 2022 for the Induction class of 2023.

The first Hall of Fame, held in September 2019, was the first in the nation that celebrated the breadth of work authors put forward. Among the first 22 inductees were national darlings Stephen King and Madeline Albright, local favorites Margaret Coel and Helen Thorpe, and award winners Jerry Jenkins and Connie Willis.

The Hall wanted to share this quote by Stephen King as words of advice to any writers looking to enhance their craft. "If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others: read a lot and write a lot. There's no way around these two things that I'm aware of… no short cut."

The Hall strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. It wants to include authors who've made a major impact on others with their words to make sure their legacies never die.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###