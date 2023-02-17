New Writing Skills Book 'Write Your Book in a Flash with Artificial Intelligence - Ethically' by Dan Janal Helps Authors

Aspiring authors looking to write their books quickly and ethically now have a new nonfiction writing reference book to help them achieve their goals. "Write Your Book in a Flash with Artificial Intelligence - Ethically" by Dan Janal is now available on Amazon as a quick-read e-book.

This e-book is aimed at writers, business professionals, thought leaders, and subject matter experts who want to use the latest technologies to help speed up the writing process without sacrificing quality or ethics. With a wealth of experience in the publishing industry, Janal shows readers how to leverage AI tools like QuickWrite to help them write their books faster while maintaining their unique voice and style.

"I wrote this book to help writers who are struggling to find the time and inspiration to complete their books," said Janal, a book coach and developmental editor for subject matter experts and thought leaders. "With the right approach and tools, anyone can write a book in a flash - and do it ethically."

Janal emphasizes the ethical use of AI in writing, addressing common concerns about plagiarism and originality. The book provides clear guidelines for writers to use AI tools responsibly while still producing high-quality, original content.

In addition to practical tips and strategies for using AI in writing, Janal also includes case studies and success stories from authors who have used these tools to their advantage.

"I read this book and used the online program, QuickWrite, to create a book title, description, chapter titles, and chapter outlines. It will take a little longer to flesh it out with my personal stories and examples and put it in my voice, but what a great start! If getting started is half the battle in writing a book, I've already won this first half! Dan's easy-to-read, practical ideas and examples gave me just enough information to get me started," said Diane Windingland, author of "100 Tips & Tricks to Appear Confident in Presentations."

For more information, visit http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com