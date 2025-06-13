New Website: KeepPlymouthCharming.com Launches to Protect Plymouth’s Unique Character: A Stand Against the Champion PUD

Plymouth, MI—Today, a groundbreaking new website, www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com, has been launched as an informational and advocacy hub aimed at preserving Plymouth's distinctive charm by taking a decisive stand against the proposed Champion PUD at the Christian Science Church in the city of Plymouth, Michigan. This platform has been created for community members to access resources, updates, and clear calls-to-action on how to oppose developments that threaten the town's identity and legacy.

"Plymouth is more than just a place on the map; it's a community defined by its deep-rooted history and a commitment to maintaining its character," said Kathryn Szary. "With the Champion PUD threatening to upend our cherished way of life, this website serves as a rallying point for locals who believe in protecting what makes Plymouth special. It's about preserving our heritage and ensuring that our voices are heard in this critical debate."

Longtime resident Hank Jallos reinforced this commitment by stating, "The proposed Champion PUD represents a fundamental challenge to our community's well-being."

Szary added, "We're using www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com to educate our neighbors, foster meaningful dialogue, and mobilize collective action. Our mission is clear: preserve the soul of Plymouth and secure a future where progress does not come at the cost of our town's character."

"Small-town America is under assault by 'care-less' developers who just want to maximize density to maximize their profits. The city of Plymouth taxpayers behind this website are dedicated to preserving the charm, character, and heritage that makes Plymouth so desirable," says Bob Bake, longtime Plymouth realtor, now retired.

"The rules of our town require a clear and significant public benefit for this kind of project," says David Pierce, nearby resident and former regulatory enforcement analyst for the federal government (SEC, FERC). "The Champion PUD simply doesn't have a public benefit. This is not a good project, it doesn't merit throwing out the rule book, especially when you continue to hold others to the rules."

Designed with a focus on clear communication and empowering residents, the website provides essential information on the potential impacts of the Champion PUD, strategies for community engagement, and ways for individuals to get involved in the advocacy efforts. This initiative underscores the community's resolve to maintain Plymouth's charm in the face of change that many believe could marginalize the town's unique identity.

Residents and supporters who are concerned about the future of Plymouth can visit www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com to learn more about the issues at hand and explore actionable steps to combat the Champion PUD.

The proposed highly dense project is located at 1100 W. Ann Arbor Trail on the site of the First Christian Science Church near the corner of Ann Arbor Trail and Harvey Street in the city of Plymouth. It consists of 20 units at 2.5-stories about 24.75-feet tall, and a new 3,400-square-foot church. The project has met incredible resistance from taxpaying residents about its density and compatibility with the existing single-family zoning regulations. Currently the property is zoned R-1, single-family, which has a height limitation of two stories.

"The residents are rightfully concerned about the extra traffic this project will generate, especially with regard to the safety of 1400 students attending nearby Bird Elementary and West Middle Schools," said Sam Barresi, former principal of Bird Elementary School.

"I find it deeply concerning the city is considering a PUD that effectively overrides community standards with unsightly barracks-style townhouses," says Mike Gladchun, RE/MAX Classic ~ Plymouth. "The logo for Plymouth is the city of homes, not high-density condos that don't fit the character of our community."

Keep Plymouth Charming is a community-driven effort dedicated to safeguarding the legacy and character of Plymouth. The website is the hub of information and advocacy for residents determined to influence the future course of development in their hometown.

For more information visit: www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com

Media Contacts: Kathryn Szary: kathryn@roguesearch.com