New Webinar Series Targets Labor Shortages and Employee Burnout

A new webinar series from Success Performance Solutions will help companies confront two of the biggest challenges facing them: filling open jobs and reducing employee burnout. The series was announced by Ira S Wolfe, President and Chief Googlization Officer.

The first webinar, Taming the Labor Shortage Tsunami, Building Local Talent Pipelines , focuses on the labor shortages plaquing many organizations. This webinar is part of The Gordon Report series hosted by Wolfe and sponsored by Success Performance Solutions. He will be joined by Edward Gordon, who has been promoting and building local talent pipelines for over two decades. Wolfe and Gordon will be joined by the executive directors from two such initiatives: Jack Oakes, High School Inc. and Erica Staley, Manufacturing Renaissance. The webinar is scheduled for July 23 at Noon EDT. Learn more and register. The webinar will also be broadcast on LinkedIn and Facebook.

The second webinar, Reimagine Tomorrow, Make Change Work for You, Your Team, and Your Organization is scheduled for July 29 at 1:00 PM EDT. Registration is free. Wolfe notes that "now that we are emerging from shutdowns, lockdowns, and quarantines, the world that many of us left is significantly different than the world we're living in today. Frustration, Confusion, Distraction, and Disappointment (FCDD) confronts us in unexpected and unimaginable ways. 'Getting back to normal' are comforting words, but dangerous ones too." Participants in the webinar will learn about the 5 critical abilities that drive adaptability in order to reduce employee stress and burnout. Learn more and register.

The third webinar, Your Playbook for Recruiting in the Age of Googlization , is based on Wolfe's best-selling book ( Recruiting in the Age of Googlization ) and is scheduled for August 12 at 1:00 PM EDT. Wolfe describes it as a sequel to his popular keynote and business meeting presentation that he's presented at over 100 business and human resource conferences. Who should attend? Wolfe suggests 6 reasons starting with your company has too few candidates apply for open jobs or too many applicants "ghost" you. Learn more and register.

A fourth webinar is planned for August 31, Your Employment Brand is All FCDDup, and will focus on aligning a company's employment brand, company brand, and company culture. To receive updates about registration and other webinars, join the Googlization Nation community at no charge to receive notifications.