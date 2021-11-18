New Video Shares Short-Term Care Insurance Sales Strategies

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance has posted a new video sharing real examples of how three top producers are selling short-term care insurance.

"A significant percentage of consumers cannot health qualify for long-term care insurance," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Fortunately there are several top quality insurers currently offering options that they can qualify for."

Slome addressed long-term care insurance professionals as part of the Association's educatio0nal efforts during November's Long-Term Care Awareness Month.

"If a short-term care insurance product is available in your state, you need to seriously look at it," Slome advised the group. "In particular, the Aetna Recovery Care and Home Care Plus policies offer consumers excellent coverage. When they cannot health qualify it's a most viable option."

The Association's 11-minute video shared details of three recently sold situations. "In some instances one spouse was able to qualify for a traditional LTC policy," Slome notes. "The other spouse had existing health conditions or had height/weight issues making them ineligible. The specialist sold them a short-term care insurance policy."

Each of the three long-term care insurance specialists has their own preference for how they approach policy design. "One likes a zero-day elimination period, another the 100-day option," Slome adds. "One of the interesting strategies includes adding the hospitalization coverage to enhance the benefit payout."



The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.

