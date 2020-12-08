New Video Posted For Long-Term Care Insurance Agents

A new video for insurance agents and brokers has been posted by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). The AALTCI video focuses on post-Covid needs of consumers.

"There is a new level of awareness crdeated by the Covid-19 pandemic and agents who fail to understand important changes will face an uphill climb," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Over 40 percent of Covid-19 deaths occurred in nursing home and assisted living facilities."

Covid has made consumers more aware that health can change, Slome acknowledges. "Nursing home avoidance is a strong selling point and that's where some short-term care insurance and home care insurance policies are going to be increasingly favored by consumers," Slome points out.

The organization has posted a new video focused on short-term care insurance as well as home care insurance solutions. "These products are ideal for the significant number of individuals who cannot afford traditional long-term care insurance, who are too old to apply for traditional coverage or who may have some existing health conditions," the director adds.

An increasing number of companies are focusing on the home care only market Slome notes. "These policies are not available in all states, but where they are, they make for a very viable and affordable option," he adds. "For single women, those who are divorced, widowed or never married, they can be especially attractive in terms of cost and benefits."

New planning approaches will benefit both consumers and insurance agents Slome believes. Many traditional LTC insurance policies will not accept applicants after age 76 or 79, he points out. "However, some of the home care only coverages will take applicants as old as 89," he adds.

To access the selling short term care insurance video, go to www.aaltci.org/stcnow where additional information is available.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market different options including short-term care as well as both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To get information or request long-term care insurance quotes from a specialist in your area call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.