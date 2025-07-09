Speaker
New Video: Being, Doing, Feeling – Eight Deaths. One Talk.
A personal journey through deaths, grief, love, hospice, and human vulnerability, with a few laughs along the way.

When you make a career out of talking about deaths, people often assume you're emotionally bulletproof. But Gail Rubin is here to report: nope.

Over 24 months, Gail experienced eight deaths in her family. That includes her beloved husband, both parents, both in-laws, her cat (yes, she counts), and two unexpected losses that hit hard and fast.

Now, she's turned that heartbreaking, soul-shaping experience into my most personal talk yet: Being, Doing, Feeling — and the video is now available to watch.

What's The Talk About?

Being, Doing, Feeling traces Gail Rubin's experience navigating grief while continuing to work as a professional death educator—emphasis on "educator," not "emotionless automaton."

In this talk, you'll hear:

  • The strange, sacred logistics of five hospice deaths in 18 months

  • Her mother's life advice before she lost consciousness: "Don't go to jail."

  • A peaceful passing with Medical Aid in Dying… followed by the best sorbet send-off ever

  • And how her cat's rainbow bridge moment broke her more than some humans' did

You'll laugh. You might cry. You'll definitely rethink how you approach life, loss, and planning ahead.

Why Watch This?

Because you've probably lost someone, or will.

Because grief shows up in sneaky ways.

Because being a human means eventually feeling what we work so hard to avoid.

This talk is for:

  • Caregivers carrying invisible loads

  • Grievers who wonder, "Am I doing this right?"

  • Professionals who want a more compassionate perspective

  • Anyone afraid to talk about death (spoiler: talking about it won't kill you)

Key Themes in the Talk

  • Hospice and home deaths

  • Medical Aid in Dying

  • Bereavement Overload

  • The benefits of planning ahead

  • Self-care when you're busy "doing" to avoid "feeling"

  • Humor as a survival skill

Watch Now: Being, Doing, Feeling

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XS8MCjEAyI[/embedyt]

It's raw. It's real. It's her heart on stage.

Please watch, share, and let her know what it stirs up for you. Grief is the price we pay for great love—and love is always worth the cost.

Want more?

Subscribe for updates from Substack on Mortality Movies, end-of-life education, and ways to plan ahead with heart and humor.

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and TipsKICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features hundreds of videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
