New Video: Being, Doing, Feeling – Eight Deaths. One Talk.

A personal journey through deaths, grief, love, hospice, and human vulnerability, with a few laughs along the way.

When you make a career out of talking about deaths, people often assume you're emotionally bulletproof. But Gail Rubin is here to report: nope.

Over 24 months, Gail experienced eight deaths in her family. That includes her beloved husband, both parents, both in-laws, her cat (yes, she counts), and two unexpected losses that hit hard and fast.

Now, she's turned that heartbreaking, soul-shaping experience into my most personal talk yet: Being, Doing, Feeling — and the video is now available to watch.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XS8MCjEAyI[/embedyt]

What's The Talk About?

Being, Doing, Feeling traces Gail Rubin's experience navigating grief while continuing to work as a professional death educator—emphasis on "educator," not "emotionless automaton."

In this talk, you'll hear:

The strange, sacred logistics of five hospice deaths in 18 months

Her mother's life advice before she lost consciousness: "Don't go to jail."

A peaceful passing with Medical Aid in Dying… followed by the best sorbet send-off ever

And how her cat's rainbow bridge moment broke her more than some humans' did

You'll laugh. You might cry. You'll definitely rethink how you approach life, loss, and planning ahead.

Why Watch This?

Because you've probably lost someone, or will.



Because grief shows up in sneaky ways.



Because being a human means eventually feeling what we work so hard to avoid.

This talk is for:

Caregivers carrying invisible loads

Grievers who wonder, "Am I doing this right?"

Professionals who want a more compassionate perspective

Anyone afraid to talk about death (spoiler: talking about it won't kill you)

Key Themes in the Talk

Hospice and home deaths

Medical Aid in Dying

Bereavement Overload

The benefits of planning ahead

Self-care when you're busy "doing" to avoid "feeling"

Humor as a survival skill

Watch Now: Being, Doing, Feeling

It's raw. It's real. It's her heart on stage.

Please watch, share, and let her know what it stirs up for you. Grief is the price we pay for great love—and love is always worth the cost.

