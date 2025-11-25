New Trilogy Addresses 'Wanting' From Addiction To Dissatisfaction

While most Black Friday offers encourage consumption, one new book release takes the opposite approach: teaching people to recognize and heal the wanting that drives over-consumption in the first place.

The Foundation Trilogy: Healing the Wanting, a three-book series by Nancy Boyd, launches today with a pre-order offer designed to give readers everything they need to address wanting in any form—from addiction and codependency to food shame, money anxiety, and chronic dissatisfaction.

The One-Time Meditation Offer

Pre-order buyers receive exclusive access to a professionally recorded guided meditation that will never be sold or made available separately. This isn't a promotional add-on—it's a complete practice designed to help readers work with any form of wanting as it arises in real time.

"Most people encounter wanting dozens of times a day—the urge to check their phone, the craving for validation, the impulse to buy something, the hunger that isn't really about food," explains Boyd. "This meditation gives you a practice you can return to again and again, no matter what form the wanting takes. It addresses the root mechanism, not just one symptom."

The meditation features professional narration with curated visuals and will be delivered to pre-order customers by Christmas 2024. After the pre-order period ends, it will no longer be available through any channel.

Why the Complete Trilogy Matters

Unlike typical self-help books that can be read in isolation, The Foundation Trilogy is designed as a sequential system where each book builds on the last:

Book One: What You're Really Hungry For teaches readers to SEE wanting clearly—to recognize how it operates beneath addiction, relationship patterns, eating behaviors, and financial anxiety (Recognition)

teaches readers to SEE wanting clearly—to recognize how it operates beneath addiction, relationship patterns, eating behaviors, and financial anxiety (Recognition) Book Two: From Shame to Dignity shows readers HOW to transform the shame that keeps wanting in place and step into dignity-based living (Healing)

shows readers HOW to transform the shame that keeps wanting in place and step into dignity-based living (Healing) Book Three: From Grasping to Gratitude provides practices for sustaining freedom long-term and living beyond the cycle of craving and temporary satisfaction (Integration)

"You can't effectively do Book Three's work without the foundation of Books One and Two," says Boyd. "Trying to 'practice gratitude' or 'just stop wanting' without first understanding how wanting operates and addressing the shame beneath it—that's why most healing attempts fail. The system works because it follows the natural sequence of genuine transformation."

Pre-ordering the complete trilogy locks in access to all three books as they're released, ensuring readers receive the framework in the order it's meant to be used.

The Cultural Timing

The trilogy's Black Friday week launch is intentional. "We're surrounded by systems designed to generate and exploit wanting—in our consumer culture, our social media feeds, our relationship to food and body image," notes Boyd. "Black Friday epitomizes this cycle. Instead of feeding wanting with more purchases, this offer helps people understand and heal their relationship to wanting itself."

Book One ships immediately, allowing readers to begin their healing journey before the new year. Books Two and Three ship as they're completed (late November/early December and by December 15, respectively), with the guided meditation accessible by Christmas.

About the Author

Nancy Boyd is a deep thinker, healer, teacher, and entrepreneur who brings both lived experience and decades of study to the work of healing wanting. Born into poverty and shaped by childhood trauma, she has devoted her life to understanding and transforming patterns of lack and scarcity. Trained by Thomas Leonard, founder of CoachU and pioneer of the coaching industry, Nancy is also a professional writer supported by the Cat Writers' Association and Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Eugene, Oregon, where she continues to write, teach, and support others on their healing journeys. The Foundation Trilogy represents her magnum opus—the distillation of everything she has learned about recognizing, healing, and transcending the wanting that creates suffering.

About the Books

The Foundation Trilogy: Healing the Wanting addresses wanting as a systemic issue rather than individual pathology, examining how cultural and structural forces shape our relationship to desire, consumption, and satisfaction. The framework applies to any form of wanting—from clinical addiction to everyday dissatisfaction.

Availability

The Foundation Trilogy pre-order bundle is available at https://brightwings.com for $49.95 (regularly $65+) with free shipping through November 30, 2024. Book One ships immediately upon order. The exclusive guided meditation will be delivered by Christmas 2024 and will never be made available through any other channel after the pre-order period ends.

Individual books are also available as ebooks through major retailers.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Nancy Boyd, contact:

Series Website: Healing-The-Wanting.com