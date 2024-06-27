New TV Series 'Mortality Movies' Explores Death Education Through Film Clips

|
Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death® and host of Mortality Movies
'Mortality Movies,' a new television series hosted by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and The Doyenne of Death®, delves into death education through curated film and television clips. Each 30-minute episode tackles different themes related to death, funerals, grief, and a host of end-of-life issues.
Each 30-minute episode has a different theme and supporting clips:
- Discussing Death Won't Kill You: Patch Adams, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Coco
- Cultural Landmark Films about Death: The Seventh Seal, Harold and Maude, Defending Your Life
- Medicine and Mortality: Wit, Checking Out, Critical Care, The Descendants
- Funeral Planning: The Queen, The Living Wake, Six Feet Under, The Kominsky Method
- Funeral Shopping: The Loved One, The Kominsky Method, About Schmidt, The Big Lebowski, Six Feet Under
- Woody Allen on Death: Love and Death, Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters
- Viking Funerals on Film: Beau Geste, The Vikings, Rocket Gibraltar, Eulogy, First Knight
The series will premiere on Xfinity's Channel 27 in Albuquerque in early July 2024 and will also be available on YouTube via Gail Rubin's channel (@GailRubin). Additional episodes on cremation, personalized funerals, estate planning, grief, and other related topics are in production. The program is filmed at Studio 519 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Rubin emphasizes the series' unique approach, saying, "Through 'Mortality Movies,' we aim to encourage open discussions about death and empower viewers to plan ahead, ultimately easing the burden on their loved ones after they die."
After debuting on Channel 27, episodes will become available on YouTube – search for 'Mortality Movies' on the @GailRubin channel. Most of the video clips on YouTube will be accessed through links in the description box. The program will also be offered on other cable access channels through PEGMedia (https://app.pegmedia.org/), a clearinghouse for free programming on cable systems across the country.
The experts joining host Gail Rubin to discuss the video and film clips are all based in the Albuquerque area:
- Danielle Slupesky, Death Doula with Conscious Crossroads End-of-Life Services, offering end-of-life guidance, vigil planning & holding, downsizing and peer grief companionship (www.DeathDoulaDanielle.com).
- Jane Westbrook, Death Educator with Generational Solutions, providing eight-week classes on planning ahead for end-of-life issues.
- Genna Reeves, Ph.D., Grief Coach/Peer Counselor, Certified Grief Educator, Community Liaison, HeartLight Center, and Death Doula with Invictus By Genna: Grief & Loss Services (www.InvictusByGenna.com).
Film Clip Contest
Each 'Mortality Movies' episode features curated film and video clips related to death in the opening and closing credits. Viewers can participate in a film clip identification contest by emailing Gail@AGoodGoodbye.com with their list of clip sources to win exclusive 'Mortality Movies' merchandise. There are 12 sources in the opening credits and five in the closing credits. Can you identify these films and videos?
Opening: https://youtu.be/P8NLUgxrkUo
Closing: https://youtu.be/HctHWIE1tG8
Tune in to the premiere episode of 'Mortality Movies' on YouTube on July 1, 2024, on the @GailRubin YouTube channel, and subscribe for updates on each new episode.
Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™.
Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.
Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features hundreds of videos!
Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.
Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV, and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.
