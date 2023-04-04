New Pickleball Players Can Learn the Game, Improve Their Skills, and Make Friends with New Book, 'Pickleball: Get in the Game!'

Beginning pickleball players looking to improve their skills now have access to a comprehensive guide with the release of "Pickleball: Get in the Game!" by author and book coach, Dan Janal.

The book, which is now available on Amazon, provides players of all levels with detailed instructions, tips, and strategies to help them become better players. "Pickleball: Get in the Game!" covers the basics of the game, including the rules and equipment as well as techniques for mastering shots, strategies, and game play. Special worksheets help track each player's progress with positive reinforcement.

Unlike other pickleball books, this one includes introductory remarks by Hall of Fame players Steve Paranto and Steve Dawson, as well as tips from more than a dozen top pickleball coaches from around the country. New Yorker cartoonist Lisa Rothstein contributed a dozen LOL cartoons to add humor for readers.

"I wrote this book because when I first played pickleball, I was intimidated. There was so much to learn. Everyone else seemed to know everyone and everything. I wanted to make sure no one felt that kind of awkward 'first day of school' feeling I went through," said Janal, an avid pickleball player. "Every beginning player will learn the how to make friends, understand the written and unwritten rules of the game, and have fun while they take their game to the next level."

The book is packed with helpful illustrations and links to online videos that demonstrate techniques and strategies.

"Pickleball: Get in the Game" is available on Amazon as a paperback and an e-book.

Private label versions of the book are available to country clubs, pickleball clubs, pickleball themed restaurants, and merchandise store.

"Companies can have special editions printed that feature their logo on the cover along with a message from the owner inside the book. Using the book as a promotional item is a great way for a company to build their brand and promote loyalty from customers," he said.

For information, contact Janal at Publisher@PickleballPublishingCompany.com