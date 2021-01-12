New Moon Phase 2021 Calendar-Best Time To Start New Projects

Monthly new Moon phase: best chance for fresh starts. First 2021 new Moon comes Jan. 12-get all new Moon dates now, plan ahead.

"The new Moon phase is your best time each month for new beginnings," said Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

Her latest article about the new Moon phase and what knowing about it can do for you contains a handy new Moon schedule that "gives you the tools you need to plan ahead for starting new projects in 2021," she added. "It also tells you the zodiac sign in which each new Moon occurs, with links to all these zodiac signs so you can fine tune your 2021 planning to target specific types of projects and areas of your life and business."

Whenever you want to begin something, "it's best to have the celestial energies with you to give your efforts the best chance to succeed," Nordhaus-Bike said. "A new Moon tells you when prevailing energies favor fresh starts. It begins a two-week period called the waxing Moon. That means the part of its face visible to us on Earth is getting bigger gradually until it's fully visible and bright at the next full Moon."

Energy Toward Achievement

The new Moon "is strongest at the start of the waxing period," which is as soon as the new Moon begins, Nordhaus-Bike explained. "It's best to start new projects as soon as possible after the new Moon begins. Then you can work on your projects over two weeks as energies build toward the full Moon, when you'll likely reach a milestone or achievement."

New Moon Dates 2021

Nordhaus-Bike's article has a schedule that lists the dates for every new Moon of 2021. The first new Moon in 2021 begins late on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (or on the following day, Jan. 13, in some locations). Get the exact time plus all other new Moon phase dates and times at https://astrologeranne.com/69459/new-moon-and-solar-eclipse-schedule-2021/

Plan For Extra Power During Eclipses

Twice in 2021, we will have solar eclipses during the new Moon, "when the new Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "A solar eclipse is an extra powerful new Moon. It's a chance to interrupt business as usual, reset our plans and beliefs, and then start out on a new path or project in better alignment with universal energies." Nordhaus-Bike's new Moon phase schedule 2021 includes these important 2021 solar eclipse dates.

"Take 2021's new Moon and solar eclipse opportunities to make some changes this year," Nordhaus-Bike said. "By planning ahead with the new Moons, you can make the most of 2021."