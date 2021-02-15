New Medicare patient revenue option up to 200K per physician

a full solution that helps you provide services under this program to your existing Medicare patients.

Physician practice, Medicare, and Primary Care Leaders: RCM Program with NO initial CAPEX or IT

February 15, 2021 Atlanta, Georgia. FiscalDoctor® now offers an inexpensive, monthly, no IT required or upfront capital expenditure healthcare service.

You may be interested in how we are helping other Physician Practices generate recurring annual reimbursements per patient of $500 to $2,100 with NO CAPEX and improving health of patients.

Medicare has recently added billing codes that help primary care physicians improve the care of their patients and at the same time provide those practices additional revenue sources through a program called Remote Care Monitoring (RCM) which uses instrumentation in their homes.

Provides all monitoring and communications equipment directly to your patients including initial setup.

Handles all technical support so all that you or your staff need do is monitor the information collected on your patients each month (through easy-to-use reports via your physician portal).

As an option, we can add clinical monitoring and patient onboarding support.

NO upfront capital costs, month to month options to change involvement.

Significant patient health improvement.

Medicare began this program because it thought it provides a significant improvement in care to Medicare patients. After our fees, a physician's practice can realize an increase in net annual revenue from a normal Medicare population of anywhere from $50,000 to $200,000.

Helping physicians grow top line revenues, keep more bottom-line profitability, and reduce risk. If you would like to hear more about this solution and program, contact me for a free 15-minute discussion of your situation at 678-319-4739 or http://www.fiscaldoctor.com/contact-us/ .

About FiscalDoctor® Inc

Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@ FiscalDoctor.com

