New Long-Term Care Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives Can Benefit American Families

A bipartisan effort to focus Congress's attention on aging, caregiving, and the costs and quality of long-term health care is being applauded by a leading expert on long-term health care planning.

Matt McCann told a group of insurance and financial professionals that getting Congress and the public to focus on the growing long-term health care crisis in America will benefit American families in the decades ahead.

I applaud Representatives Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Ann Kuster (D-NH) for establishing the new 21st Century Long-Term Care Caucus in the House of Representatives. This bipartisan effort will help American families address the long-term health care needs many of us will need in the future.

McCann said that long-term care is both a cash flow issue for most American families and a family issue. Most default caregivers are daughters or daughters-in-law.

These family caregivers are unpaid, untrained, and unprepared for the demanding role. It is physically and emotionally challenging to help anyone, much less a loved one, with personal hygiene and other personal care. It's also hard for most people to balance their careers, families, and caregiving. Too many are unaware that planning options are available and programs like the Long-Term Care Partnership Program are available.

He said there is a role for government on all levels to ensure quality care options for everyone. McCann said that if more people own private Long-Term Care Insurance, the pressure on Medicaid budgets will ease, allowing for more resources to provide quality care and pay caregivers better wages on all levels.

Role for Government

"Instead of the government being punitive, I would prepare the government to provide incentives for people to prepare for the costs of long-term care services. Tax incentives, expansion of health savings accounts, and better promotion of the partnership program are all common sense things Congress can do to help American families address the consequences of aging," McCann said.

Long-Term Care Insurance Has a Huge Role

McCann said that LTC Insurance is a significant part of the equation to ensure quality care and asset protection and to help more loved ones have the time to be family instead of caregivers.

Premiums are based partly on your age, health, family history, and the total amount of benefits in the policy. Premiums do vary over 100% between insurance companies. Underwriting criteria also vary between insurance companies.

Working with a Specialist Saves Money

McCann represents the top companies and helps people nationwide.

McCann reminded the group that long-term care is both a cash flow problem and a family problem.

It is important to understand the role of caregivers, both unpaid family caregivers and professional caregivers who do everything they can to help our older loved ones.

He noted remembering the words of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who said:

There are only four kinds of people in the world. Those who have been caregivers. Those who are currently caregivers. Those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.

