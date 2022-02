New Guide to Protecting Trademarks in the Metaverse released by The Law Office of Michael E. Kondoudis

The Law Office of Michael E. Kondoudis® has just released its brand-new guide on how to protect brands in the Metaverse. The comprehensive guide answers important questions about preparing and protecting trademarks for the Metaverse, including why businesses need to prepare for the Metaverse, how to leverage trademarks in the Metaverse, and how to trademark a brand for ultimate protection in the Metaverse.

According to trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis, getting trademarks ready for the Metaverse now is a critical step to safeguarding brands.

The post How to Protect Your Brand in the Metaverse – The Ultimate Guide is available on The Law Office of Michael E. Kondoudis® website.