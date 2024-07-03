New Flash Fiction Explores Harrowing Night Journey

P. A. Farrell has released a gripping new flash fiction story that takes readers on a tension-filled journey through a rainy night. The piece, College Girl, follows an unnamed protagonist whose simple errand transforms into a series of unnerving encounters and close calls.

The story unfolds as the narrator's car breaks down on a rainy highway, leading to an encounter with a seemingly helpful stranger whose intentions become alarmingly unclear. A tense police escort to a train station and an unusual late-night train stop arranged specifically for the protagonist add to the mounting suspense.

Farrell masterfully builds tension through vivid sensory details and a growing sense of unease. The narrative explores themes of vulnerability, kindness from unexpected sources, and perseverance, highlighting how quickly ordinary situations can spiral into potential danger while showcasing human resilience.

This atmospheric piece of short fiction is available at: http://www.arielchart.com.