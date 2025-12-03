New Fantasy Novella Explores the Price of Identity in The Face Thief

Author P. A. Farrell releases THE FACE THIEF, a gripping fantasy novella about identity, sacrifice, and the dangerous work of becoming someone else.

Morgan Hayes has spent six years using her unusual gift to help people in crisis. As a shape-shifter who can borrow faces through mirrors, she's the last resort for domestic violence survivors, protected witnesses, and anyone who needs to disappear. Her rules are simple: no questions, no long-term involvement, and never hold a face longer than twelve hours.

Then Beth Warner arrives with a problem Morgan has never faced before.

Beth isn't running from an abusive ex or a local stalker. She's caught in a federal case with dangerous people closing in and nowhere safe to go. When Morgan agrees to help, she's pulled into the most challenging case of her career—one that pushes her ability to its absolute limits and forces her to hold borrowed faces for days at a time.

As Morgan loses herself in other people's identities, she confronts an uncomfortable truth: she's been hiding behind other faces for so long that she's forgotten who she really is.

THE FACE THIEF combines urban fantasy with suspense in an accessible story about the cost of always putting others first. With strong character development and dramatic tension throughout, the novella explores what happens when helping others means losing yourself.

"This is a story about identity and sacrifice," says Farrell. "Morgan can become anyone, but that gift comes with a real cost. The question isn't whether she can save Beth—it's whether she can find her way back to herself afterward."

Set in the contemporary Midwest, THE FACE THIEF delivers fantasy and suspense in a compact, powerful format perfect for readers who want character-driven storytelling without lengthy commitments.

PUBLICATION DETAILS:

THE FACE THIEF by P. A. Farrell is available now in multiple formats:

• Amazon Kindle and paperback

• ePub (Draft2Digital distribution)

• Audiobook

• Library distribution through OverDrive and library services