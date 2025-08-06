New Evidence-Based CBT Strategies for Overwhelmed Caregivers

A much-needed new resource for caregivers struggling with burnout and exhaustion will be released on August 11, 2025. "When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers" provides practical, evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by those in caregiving roles. Written by noted psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, it is sure to be on everyone's bookshelf for quick reference in difficult times for caregivers.

With millions of individuals worldwide serving as caregivers for aging parents, children with special needs, or partners with chronic illnesses or working in caregiving professions, the need for accessible mental health resources has never been more critical. This book addresses that gap by offering scientifically proven strategies that caregivers can implement immediately to manage stress, prevent burnout, and maintain their well-being while caring for others.

The book covers essential topics, including recognizing early signs of caregiver fatigue, establishing healthy boundaries, managing guilt and overwhelming emotions, developing sustainable self-care routines, and building resilience through CBT techniques. Even with limited time and energy, readers can incorporate the useful exercises and real-world applications found in each chapter into their everyday lives.

"When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers" will be available in print and digital formats on August 11, 2025, via Draft2Digital, Amazon, and other major book retailers. Pre-orders can be placed right now.

From the day of publication, caregivers who want to learn more about the book can purchase it from major online retailers. Visit books2read.com/u/mdMeqd to find a link.