New Designation for Experienced Virtual Presenters

If you've been giving virtual presentations for awhile, you know it can be difficult to keep the audience's attention and away from their email, texts and Slack. You're tired of looking at a sea of blank video boxes. And it seems like no one wants to respond to polls or questions in chat.

You think, "I'm good at giving virtual presentations. So why is it so hard to get attendees engaged?"

Because good is no longer good enough.

Audiences are expecting more. They want presenters who spice up their presentations with a plethora of techniques designed to keep adults with them.

Since remote presentations are here to stay, it's time to up your game.

But how?

eSpeakers has partnered with veteran professional speaker, bestselling author, Certified Virtual Presenter (CVP), and Virtual Master Presenter (VMP), Certified Speaking Professional, Certified Management Consultant Rebecca Morgan to facilitate their Virtual Master Presenter course and designation. Rebecca's been conducting virtual presentations for decades, not just a few years, and has figured out how to enliven them.

"We are excited to have Rebecca Morgan, CSP, CMC, CVP, VMP, facilitate the Virtual Master Presenter course. The course provides presenters with myriad ways to greatly up-level their virtual presentations and virtual audience engagement. Course attendees will gain lots of ideas on how to enhance their virtual presentations. They'll learn from a master virtual presenter," says Joseph Heaps, Chief Marketing Officer at eSpeakers.

"If you're like most business professionals, you want easy ideas you can implement in your next virtual presentation, and an expert to provide not only guidance but some feedback on how you can become even better," says Morgan. "You need to know not only what to do, but a chance to practice it in a low-risk environment, so stumbles don't embarrass you in front of your colleagues, clients — or boss!"

This program is only one that is led by an international professional speaker who's been giving virtual presentations since 1996. You can imagine how primitive they were then!

Morgan is conducting the Certified Virtual Presenter course — a 5-part, live, interactive webshop starting Feb. 6, 2023. In this program, participants will:

hear new ideas for creating more effective virtual meetings and presentations

understand how to shift in-person presentation techniques to virtual

ensure your lighting, background, camera angle, microphone, and personal image shows you at your best

know how to keep your audience (whether one or hundreds) engaged — not multi-tasking

optimize your visuals for viewing on phones and tablets

learn 12 ways to get your audience involved

create a Plan B to ensure a quick recovery in case there's a tech glitch

experience the best practices throughout

know how to use the best tools for your desired outcomes

plan how you'll implement the ideas relevant to you

begin executing those ideas In between sessions

work in small groups to practice the ideas

receive feedback on how to make your virtual presentations even better

have a learning partner to keep you focused on the implementation

Space limited — enroll today! http://bit.ly/es-vmp

