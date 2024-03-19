FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Frank Victoria

Phone: 708-645-4216 Cell: 708-218-3144

Email: FVQuiller@gmail.com



Website: FrankVictoriaAuthor.com

New Controversial Political Thriller

Can a Governor defy the Supreme Court and get away with it?

Orland Park Il. March 19 2024. Illegal immigration, government intrigue and constitutional interpretation are as timely as today's headlines. And they are the core of Orland Park, IL author Frank Victoria's award-winning novel and Amazon bestseller, The Founders' Plot.

The storyline involves the newly-elected California governor, Michael J. DiGrasso, who pushes through a tough immigration law that's declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. But the decorated Afghan War veteran ignores the ruling, igniting a clash between federal, state, and judicial power. And leaves the governor's longtime friend, President Martin W. Ballard, to decide whether to nationalize the state's National Guard to enforce the court's ruling.





Battling the governor is Senate Minority Leader Elizabeth Stern, a powerful member of the opposition party. She'll go to any lengths to force DiGrasso to obey the Court decision. She plots an impeachment and even blackmails the governor over an affair he had years earlier.

As these forces clash, tragedy befalls two Mexican families in the country illegally. Carlos and Marisol Castellano and their friends Julio and Carmella Perez struggle to survive in the hypertensive environment created by DiGrasso's immigration law.

Author Victoria weaves a multitude of events around that narrative. "There's all kinds of good stuff," he says, "extramarital affairs, bloody fights, blackmail, killings, family strife, an assassination attempt, suicide. You name it.

"And there's plenty of historical and legal information presented. I like books, even fiction, from which I learn something, and I think many feel the same."

It took Victoria years to write the novel, but it was a dream come true. "It's something I've always wanted to do. But there were times when I thought I'd never finish it. I was forever editing and rewriting and reorganizing. It was a long process and what started as a labor of love became just plain labor."

Victoria is also the author of The Ultimate Bet, a novella available in print, eBook, and audio formats. This year, two additional books will be published including a fantasy and romantic comedy. He'd welcome an interview for an article about the book and/or a review in your newspaper.

About the author: Frank Victoria grew up in Chicago and now lives in Orland Park, Illinois. He served in the Marine Corps and holds a B.A. in Journalism. He was a professional business writer and editor for more than twenty years before making a career change into education where he taught American history and government for sixteen years in the Chicago Public Schools. Victoria donates a percentage of all his sales to Tunnels to Towers and Fisher House, organizations that aid killed or wounded military or first responders.

Media: Frank Victoria is available for media interviews and podcasts. Contact him directly at 708-645-4216 or 708-218-3144

###